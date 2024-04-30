Netflix is giving another classic cartoon the live-action treatment

After shows like One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender (pictured), Netflix eyes another animated fave.

Netflix is no stranger to live-action adaptations of popular animated shows. Recently, they've brought us shows like One Piece, Cowboy Bebop, and Avatar: The Last Airbender, and they've got more series based on anime in the works.

Thanks to a report from Deadline, we know the streamer is working on yet another series, this time based on one of the most well-known cartoons around... Scooby-Doo!

According to the outlet's sources, Netflix has snapped up a live-action reimagining of the classic Warner Bros. property from 'a competitive situation with multiple bidders.' Titled Scooby-Doo! The Live-Action Series, this fresh take on the franchise comes from Greg Berlanti's Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Scooby-Doo! The Live-Action Series will be written by Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg (of Cowboy Bebop) and based on the iconic Hanna-Barbera cartoon gang. Cast and plot details are under wraps at the time of writing, and we don't have a release date, either, but we do know that the new show has a script-to-series commitment.

Scooby-Doo first hit screens in 1969. The original series, Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! was created by Joe Ruby and Ken Spears and unleashed the gang of teen super-sleuths and the titular talking Great Dane for the very first time.

Since then, we've watched Fred Jones, Daphne Blake, Velma Dinkley, Shaggy Rogers and Scooby-Doo tackle countless paranormal problems in several subsequent series, reboots, and movies. The most recent Scooby-Doo project is Velma, the Max adult animated spin-off that centers on Velma and the rest of Mystery Inc. (minus the dog) before they formed the group. Velma season 2 premiered on April 25, 2024.

This isn't the first time Scooby-Doo's gone live-action, though, as we previously saw Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, and Linda Cardellini bring Fred, Daphne, Shaggy, and Velma to the big screen in the 2002 Scooby-Doo movie and its 2004 sequel, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

As this is the first we've heard about Scooby-Doo! The Live-Action Series, we don't have much more info about the series than what we've detailed above. We'll be keeping an eye out for more info about the new show, so keep checking back.

