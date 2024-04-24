How to watch Velma season 2: stream the Scooby Doo series online, plus season 1

Mystery Inc. is coming back for more in Velma season 2, which debuts on Thursday, April 25, to continue the adventures of Velma Dinkley and the other ghost hunters.

Velma is a new animated spin-off of Scooby Doo, which saw its first season in 2023 and its newest is ready for you to watch.

The show centers on Velma Dinkley, the smart and 'bookish' member of Mystery Inc., as she goes through high school. There she meets the other future members of the ghost hunting gang: Fred, Daphne, Shaggy and Scooby, as they solve mysteries around their school.

If you want to watch this returning animated show, here's how to watch Velma season 2 as well as the first season.

How to watch Velma in the US

To watch Velma season 2, you'll need to be a subscriber to Max, as the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service is the home for this Scooby Doo spin off. Yes, that means it's where you'll need to head to watch the first season too.

All episodes of this second season of Velma will hit Max on the same day: Thursday, April 25.

Max costs $9.99 per month for its basic tier, though if you want ad-free streaming you'll need to upgrade to the $15.99 per month plan. There's a third Ultimate plan for $19.99 per month and this lets you stream certain movies at a higher resolution.

Can you watch Velma in the UK?

If you're a Scooby Doo fan in the UK, we're sorry to say that there's no official way to watch Velma season 2 from a local streamer or broadcaster.

We'll update this article if that changes, but there's a reason to believe that it won't: that's because the first season still hasn't been made available anywhere official.

How to watch Velma in Australia

To watch Velma season 2 in Australia, you should sign up for Binge, because this streaming service will host the entire run of episodes on the same day that they debut in the US (Thursday, April 25).

Conveniently, this is also where all of season 1 is, so one subscription will let you watch both seasons.

Binge costs $10 per month for its basic tier, $18 for Standard and $22 for Premium.

How to watch Velma everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Velma season 2 you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, movies or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!