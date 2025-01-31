Netflix slyly adds season 2 of surprise hit Spanish thriller rated 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix has added season 2 of The Snow Girl, a Spanish thriller whose first series caused something of a sensation when it was released in 2023.

The first season topped Netflix's most-watched chart, ahead of notable smash hits like Wednesday, and earned a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, Netflix has quietly released a second six-part series of The Snow Girl, officially titled The Snow Girl 2: The Soul Game.

Miren teams up with Jamie (Image credit: Netflix)

The second adaptation of Javier Castillo's novel series again stars Spanish actor Milena Smit as reporter Miren Rojo. As the tagline for the book says, “Can she find the truth… before she becomes the target?"

Teasing the plot, Netflix says: "'DO YOU WANT TO PLAY?' This question written on an envelope containing a Polaroid with a gagged young woman is the beginning of a macabre game, the Game of the Soul, in which journalist Miren Rojo will bet her life and even her own sanity.

"Following the events of the first season of The Snow Girl, Miren investigates this time an elite school that seems to be at the center of the disappearance and murder of two young girls. She will do it together with Jaime (Miki Esparbé), an investigative journalist who arrives at the Sur newspaper fleeing from his past and trying to recover his lost reputation. Mysteries, secrets, lies and characters as full of wounds as the protagonist herself."

Netflix has released a dramatic trailer in which Miren says: "Have you heard about The Soul Game?" She thinks it's linked to what happened and then gets a message: "Do you want to play The Soul Game?"Miren says: "I've learned that nobody disappears completely".

The Snow Girl 2: The Soul Game | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Aixa Villagrán (The Red Virgin, The Messiah) and Marco Cáceres reprise their roles. Also starring is Hugo Welzel (El hijo zurdo), Luis Callejo (The Longest Night, Below Zero), Luis Bermejo (Rainbow, Magical Girl), Vicente Romero (La novia gitana) and Jose Coronado (The Innocent, Wrong Side of the Tracks).

Snow Girl 2: The Soul Game was filmed in and around Malaga in Spain, where author Javier Castillo grew up. If you like your mystery series, this could be a perfect watch. And it’s not often that something comes with a 100 % Rotten Tomatoes recommendation! Also, it's appealing for its Spanish setting.

The Snow Girl seasons 1 and 2 are on Netflix now. Check out our best shows on Netflix guide for more series to enjoy.