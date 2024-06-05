Netflix's new Harlan Coben thriller adds surprise pop star to cast
Netflix has announced exciting additions to Harlan Coben’s Missing You cast.
Following on from the success of previous adaptations such as Fool Me Once, Stay Close and Safe, Missing You will be another amazingly tense thriller that sees the book's story relocated from the US to the UK, with filming taking place around Manchester and the North West of England this year.
Earlier this year Netflix announced the show was going into production with an all-star cast already lined up including former EastEnders star Jessica Plummer, Sir Lenny Henry, Rosalind Eleazar, Steve Pemberton, Mary Malone and Red Eye's Richard Armitage.
It has now been revealed that there are even more cast members joining the show, making what was already a stellar lineup even better, with Ashley Walters (Top Boy, Bulletproof), James Nesbitt (Stay Close, Bloodlands) and Busted pop star Matt Jay-Willis (Wolves of War, Love is Blind) signing up.
While Matt Willis might be best known as the co-founder, bassist and co-vocalist of pop band Busted, he has also carved himself a very successful TV career, appearing alongside his TV presenter wife Emma Willis.
The pair already host Love Is Blind UK, a show coming to Netflix in August that sees singletons chatting and getting engaged to someone before they have met in person.
Matt has also started in the 2022 war movie Wolves of War and played Luke Riley in EastEnders.
Missing You is set to be a five-part thriller and will be the 9th Harlan Coben novel that has been adapted for TV. The story follows Detective Kat Donovan whose fiancé Josh - the love of her life - disappeared eleven years ago and she's never heard from him since.
Now, swiping profiles on a dating app, she suddenly sees his face and her world explodes all over again. Josh's reappearance will force her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past.
