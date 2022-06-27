Netflix's new number one movie has shocking Rotten Tomatoes rating
By Martin Shore published
Netflix's latest movie isn't exactly getting great reviews.
Netflix's latest movie might have shot to the top of the streaming charts over the weekend, but it hasn't performed very well with critics.
The Man From Toronto was originally set to hit theaters in August, but Sony sold the rights to Netflix. The streaming giant opted to release the action comedy on Friday, June 24, and it's already climbed to Netflix's number one spot in several territories including the US and the UK.
The Man From Toronto stars Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson. Hart plays Teddy Jackson, a screw-up sales consultant from New York City who is forced to team up with a deadly assassin known as "The Man From Toronto" (played by Woody Harrelson) after they are mistaken for one another at a holiday rental.
Although plenty of viewers have been streaming the movie, it's certainly divided critics. Currently, the film is rated "Rotten" on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab)with a critic score of just 24%, indicating a majority of negative reviews. The audience score is somewhat higher; it sits at 45%, but this still constitutes a "Rotten" score.
The Man From Toronto has not fared much better on Metacritic, either, with a score of just 32 per cent and a user score of 4.5, and audience feedback about The Man From Toronto on social media is just as divided as it is elsewhere.
One user wrote: "The Man From Toronto is an extremely silly & wacky action/comedy with Kevin Hart doing his usual schtick and Woody being Woody, for those exact reasons at some point during the film I started to get on board with it, if you turn off your brain it's ridiculous fun".
The Man From Toronto is an extremely silly & wacky action/comedy with Kevin Hart doing his usual shtick and Woody being Woody, for those exact reasons at some point during the film I started to get on board with it, if you turn off your brain it's ridiculous fun. #ManFromToronto pic.twitter.com/fBSRLrGxDaJune 24, 2022
Another user likened it to Chad Stahelski's action thriller, John Wick, writing: "Man I thoroughly enjoyed #TheManFromToronto it was funny with great action fight scenes. Kinda like John Wick but not that brutal... but that didn't take away from the fact that it was a good action film! Good job".
Man I thoroughly enjoyed #TheManFromToronto it was funny with great action fight scenes. Kinda like John Wick but not that brutal... but that didn't take away from the fact that it was a good action film! Good job @netflix @WoodyHarrelson @KevinHart4real pic.twitter.com/TezzJlQhYtJune 25, 2022
Other users were not nearly as positive, with one writing: "The man from Toronto is one of the worst movies I've ever seen."
The man from Toronto is one of the worst movies I’ve ever seen. Omg man 😭😭June 26, 2022
The Man From Toronto is now available to stream on Netflix. If you're looking for recommendations for your next watch, check out our picks for the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies.
Martin is a Staff Writer with WhatToWatch.com, where he produces a variety of articles focused on the latest and greatest films and TV shows.
Some of his favorite shows are What We Do In The Shadows, Bridgerton, Gangs of London, The Witcher, Doctor Who, and Ghosts. When he’s not watching TV or at the movies, Martin’s probably still in front of a screen playing the latest video games, reading, or watching the NFL.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.