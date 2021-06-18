'Never Have I Ever' Season 2 lands July 15 — here's the full trailer
Poor Devi's got boy problems. As in one too many.
The girls of Never Have I Ever are back. And so are the boys. And therein lies the problem. Because there's never any shortage of drama when those two things mix, and that continues into Season 2 of the Mindy Kaling-created Netflix comedy, which returns for its season season on July 15.
With Kaling the driving force — and a strong cast of young actors — the series wound up being a surprisingly strong take on not just high school life, but also immigrant life. And a daughter's take on the world. Mix all that up and you've got a series that is smarter and funnier than you'd expect. (Also, having John McEnroe as the random narrator didn't hurt.)
Our take, from our review of Never Have I Ever Season 1:
Never touches on all the usual high school-age pressure points. Sex. Alcohol. Social media. But it mostly avoids the usual tropes and instead attacks them head on. The sex talk isn't too graphic (and there's no nudity — these are supposed to be underage kids, after all) and even the language avoids any real F-bombs but otherwise is remarkably consistent with how you'd hear teenagers talk today. (Maybe a little more coherent, actually, which is not a bad thing at all. My kid could use a writer's room.) The drinking is maybe a little too casual — but then again maybe it isn't — and is the one concern I'd have in watching this with my own teenage daughter.
So what's up in Season 2? Netflix isn't dropping any huge spoilers just yet:
In Season 2 of the coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships. Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as executive producer, showrunner and writer. The Universal Television project is also executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner.
Lauded as a top Netflix original series in 2021, Season 1 of Never Have I Ever was seen by some 40 million households in its first four weeks after premiering on April 27, 2020 — right as everyone was starting to settle in at home for the long pandemic.
