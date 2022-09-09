New BBC One and BBC Two schedules for Friday 9 September

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the BBC has announced there will be special programming to mark her life across the BBC and schedules will be subject to change.

Here are the BBC One and BBC Two schedules for this afternoon and this evening...

BBC One

14:00 BBC News Special: The New King

17:45 A Service of Thanksgiving for HM The Queen

18:00 The King's Address

18:05 A Service Of Thanksgiving For HM The Queen

19:00 BBC News - as billed

BBC Two

15:45 Garden Rescue - addition to the schedule

16:30 The Bidding Room - addition to the schedule

17:15 Pointless - addition to the schedule

18:00 Richard Osman's House Of Games - as billed

18:30 Unbeatable - as billed

19:00 Garden Rescue - addition to the schedule

19:30 EastEnders - addition to the schedule

20:00 Gardeners' World

21:00 Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

21:30 Martin Compston's Scottish Fling - as billed

22:00 QI - addition to the schedule

22:30 Newsnight - extended duration

23:15 Weather - later than billed

23:20 Film: The Remains of the Day - addition to the schedule

01:25 Signed: The Energy Crisis: Who’s Cashing In? Panorama - later than billed

Please note the BBC is continuing to make a lot of schedule changes and a number of upcoming BBC shows, including Ghosts season 4, the Keeley Hawes drama Crossfire and Bloodlands season 2, have delayed their release dates.

Please note other broadcasters are also making a number of changes to their schedules and are showing special programmes.

At 8.30 pm tonight ITV is screening Queen Elizabeth II - The Longest Reign. ITV says: "Presented by Jonathan Dimbleby, the programme is an authored tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, charting her historic reign, from its unlikely beginnings, through the splendour of the coronation, the triumphs and tragedies of the 20th century, to the present day.

"Using a powerful archive, this feature length documentary examines the vital role Elizabeth has played both at home, during a period of rapid social and cultural change, and abroad, leading Britain and the Commonwealth on the international political stage."

Soap fans should note both Emmerdale and Coronation Street have been cancelled this evening on ITV.