New BBC One and BBC Two schedules for Friday 9 September
Following the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II there will be special programming to mark her life across the BBC and schedules will be subject to change.
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the BBC has announced there will be special programming to mark her life across the BBC and schedules will be subject to change.
Here are the BBC One and BBC Two schedules for this afternoon and this evening...
BBC One
14:00 BBC News Special: The New King
17:45 A Service of Thanksgiving for HM The Queen
18:00 The King's Address
18:05 A Service Of Thanksgiving For HM The Queen
19:00 BBC News - as billed
BBC Two
15:45 Garden Rescue - addition to the schedule
16:30 The Bidding Room - addition to the schedule
17:15 Pointless - addition to the schedule
18:00 Richard Osman's House Of Games - as billed
17:15 Pointless - addition to the schedule
18:00 Richard Osman's House Of Games - as billed
18:30 Unbeatable - as billed
19:00 Garden Rescue - addition to the schedule
19:30 EastEnders - addition to the schedule
20:00 Gardeners' World
21:00 Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
21:30 Martin Compston's Scottish Fling - as billed
22:00 QI - addition to the schedule
22:30 Newsnight - extended duration
23:15 Weather - later than billed
23:20 Film: The Remains of the Day - addition to the schedule
01:25 Signed: The Energy Crisis: Who’s Cashing In? Panorama - later than billed
Please note the BBC is continuing to make a lot of schedule changes and a number of upcoming BBC shows, including Ghosts season 4, the Keeley Hawes drama Crossfire and Bloodlands season 2, have delayed their release dates.
Please note other broadcasters are also making a number of changes to their schedules and are showing special programmes.
At 8.30 pm tonight ITV is screening Queen Elizabeth II - The Longest Reign. ITV says: "Presented by Jonathan Dimbleby, the programme is an authored tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, charting her historic reign, from its unlikely beginnings, through the splendour of the coronation, the triumphs and tragedies of the 20th century, to the present day.
"Using a powerful archive, this feature length documentary examines the vital role Elizabeth has played both at home, during a period of rapid social and cultural change, and abroad, leading Britain and the Commonwealth on the international political stage."
Soap fans should note both Emmerdale and Coronation Street have been cancelled this evening on ITV.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years on TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer on TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.