New 'Black Widow' footage debuts at the MTV Movie and TV Awards

It may feel that we've seen much of Black Widow simply via its trailers at this point, but Disney had to capitalize on Scarlett Johansson winning MTV's Generation Award. The award celebrates beloved actors for their contributions to film and television, and includes past winners such as Sandra Bullock, Jim Carrey, Tom Cruise, Robert Downey Jr, Jamie Foxx, Dwayne Johnson, Mike Myers, Chris Pratt, Adam Sandler, Will Smith, Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon and many more.

In the clip, Black Widow (Johansson) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) get a kind of Thor and Loki-like moment as they try to flee whoever it is that's trying to murder them at the time. (Looks a lot like Melina Vostokoff — Rachel Weisz' character — but what do I know?) Check out the new footage below.

Here's the official synopsis for Black Widow:

In Marvel Studios’ Black Widow,Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Scarlett Johansson will return to her iconic role as Black Widow one last time alongside Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Olivier Richters and more in the upcoming film. Black Widow will premiere both in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access (for $29.99) on July 9th, 2021.