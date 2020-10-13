New details emerge on 'Mad Max' spinoff 'Furiosa'

Furiosa, the spinoff from the wildly popular Mad Max: Fury Road, has had quite the buzz surrounding it since we learned that Charlize Theron wouldn't be reprising her role as the lead. Instead, the younger version of Furiosa will be played by Anya Taylor-Joy. As of today, we've learned that Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will be joining in on the post-apocalyptic fun.

The origin story will follow Furiosa before she teamed up with Max Rockatansky. George Miller has been announced as the director, as well as co-writer alongside Fury Road co-writer Nico Lathouris.

With the state of theater exhibition being what it is right now, and tumultuous in the future at best, we've got to wonder what the future looks like for a film like Furiosa. The first film brought in $375.2M in the box office back in 2015, so don't expect a film like this to ever go direct to VOD. The type of budget that comes along with something this pyro-heavy simply doesn't allow for it. (Mad Max: Fury Road had a budget of about $185M, and was a box office disappointment with about $40M in losses when marketing and other expenses were factored in.)

Expect more details on Furiosa as news comes our way!