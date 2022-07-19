New EastEnders affair storyline confirms Lola's tragic exit rumours?

A new EastEnders storyline has emerged that seems to be showing signs that Lola Pearce’s (Danielle Harold) devastating exit rumours are true.

After it was revealed that Lola Pearce would allegedly be axed from EastEnders, rumours have now been circulating that Lola will tragically die from a brain tumour.

According to The Sun (opens in new tab), the upcoming storyline will see Lola rekindle her love for ex-boyfriend Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) before her cancer takes over and he nurses her until her heartbreaking end.

The devastating scenes are set to have viewers "in pieces" and soap bosses have been working alongside a brain tumour charity to handle the subject with "grace and care."

Now, a new affair storyline could see Jay and Lola reunite when Jay is accused of cheating on Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) with Lola next week.

Jay has drinks with Lola which raises eyebrows from some Walford residents. (Image credit: BBC)

The drama begins when Honey is frustrated with Jay for making plans with Lola and Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) to go on another night out.

Despite her objections, Jay still goes and Lola receives some unwanted attention from a man at Peggy’s wine bar.

Jay defends Lola and pretends to be her boyfriend, so the man will leave her alone. The plan goes well and Lola is grateful for Jay's help.

As the night goes on, the two leave together as friends, but the pair are seen by Ash Panesar (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) who suspects that there may be more between them than just friendship.

Jay pretends to be Lola's boyfriend to deter a man's unwanted attention. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

The next day, Lola’s daughter, Lexi (Isabella Brown) overhears Jay and Lola talking about the night before and their game plan of them pretending to be girlfriend and boyfriend.

Unaware that there was an innocent reason behind it, young Lexi tells Will Mitchell (Freddie Phillips) that she thinks Jay is having an affair with Lola after she sees Jay and Honey having an argument.

Will then tells Jada Lennox (Kelsey Calladine-Smith) and it’s not long before the rumours spread around the Square.

Honey is delighted when Jay organises a romantic spa break for them both, however she’s destroyed when Ash tells her that Jay is cheating on her with Lola.

An outraged Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) soon hears the news and punches a confused Jay.

Lola and Jay soon realise what has been said about them, but will they be able to convince everyone that the rumours aren’t true? Could this be the start of Lola and Jay’s relationship that ultimately leads to her heartbreaking exit story?

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.