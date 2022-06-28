EastEnders set to air Walford's most SHOCKING death yet in Lola exit storyline

EastEnders is reportedly set to air what could be Walford’s most shocking death yet as fan-favourite Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) will tragically die from a brain tumour in heartbreaking scenes.

There had been rumours circulating that the EastEnders character was leaving the soap as part of an explosive soap shake-up, which could see her character killed off.

Her axing is part of new executive producer Chris Clenshaw’s plan to restructure the show with a number of dramatic twists over the summer.

Now, it seems that her exit has been sealed as she’s allegedly going to be part of a devastating storyline which sees her sadly pass away from a brain tumour.

According to The Sun (opens in new tab), the upcoming storyline will see Lola rekindle her love for ex-boyfriend Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) before her cancer takes over and he nurses her until her heartbreaking end.

The devastating scenes are set to have viewers "in pieces" and soap bosses have been working alongside a brain tumour charity to handle the subject with "grace and care."

Jay is set to nurse Lola until her final moments. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

An Albert Square insider told The Sun: “EastEnders are desperate to make headlines and drive viewing figures with explosive plotlines, and Lola’s exit will have diehard fans in bits. It will be a compulsive watch."

Single mum Lola first stepped onto the Square in 2011 and has been involved in a number of major storylines ever since, including getting pregnant with her daughter, Lexi at just 15.

Lola with her daughter Lexi. (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron)

She then left in 2015, but returned in 2019 and has been a series regular ever since.

Other characters that are also being written out of the soap are Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ), Dana Monroe (Barbara Smith), Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) and Jada Lennox (Kelsey Calladine-Smith).

Mick Carter is also waving goodbye to the Square after nine years after Danny Dyer decided to leave the soap.

Recently, fans were stunned by the abrupt and unexpected exit of Mick’s daughter, Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill) last week after just one year of her returning to Walford.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.