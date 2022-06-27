EastEnders fans stunned as MAIN character makes an unexpected exit

EastEnders watchers were devastated by the shock exit of a main character.

EastEnders viewers were stunned by the unexpected departure of Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill) during Thursday’s (June, 23) episode just one year after returning to the Square.

During the EastEnders episode, Nancy waved goodbye to Walford after finding out that her boyfriend Zack Hudson (James Farrar) cheated on her with Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf).

She considered forgiving him but realised that their relationship would never be the same and decided to move to Manchester.

On top of that, Nancy couldn’t cope with her mum, Linda Carter’s (Kellie Bright) alcoholism, and realised that she couldn’t help or trust her any longer.

Nancy even contemplated taking her baby sister Annie with her due to Linda’s condition but she decided to leave Annie in Walford after Linda sobbed and refused to let her.

Nancy was devastated to learn that Zack had cheated on her. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Nancy tearfully left the Square in the back of a taxi after saying goodbye to her family, Mick Carter (Danny Dyer), Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) and Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis).

Talking to Digital Spy (opens in new tab), the actress Maddy revealed: "It's been great revisiting Nancy and the Square over the past year but it felt like the right time to move on for now. I already miss everyone and feel so grateful to work with people I have so much love for."

A BBC spokesperson added: "We wish Maddy all the very best for the future.”

Nancy first appeared on the Square in 2014 and left in 2016 with her then-boyfriend Tamwar Masood (Himesh Patel) to travel the world.

Nancy struggled to cope with Linda's alcoholism. (Image credit: BBC)

The pair later got married in Australia and moved to New Zealand, but she returned to the Square last year, where it was revealed that Nancy and Tamwar were getting divorced.

Fans were gutted by her shock exit on Thursday and wished Maddy the best of luck in the future away from our screens...

Can't believe Nancy has left already! she's not been back very long! #EastEndersJune 25, 2022 See more

As gutted as I am for nancy to leave, it makes sense for the character after all the drama since she's been back. She'll be missed!! #EastendersJune 25, 2022 See more

am i the only one who cried at nancy leaving omg #eastendersJune 23, 2022 See more

Just seen #Eastenders, sad to see Nancy leave she was one of my favourite characters first time round and it’s been so good to have her back. Wishing Maddy all the best for the future.June 23, 2022 See more

Not gonna lie , I’m gutted Nancy has left , she was my favourite , but can’t wait to see what @maddy_hill90 gets up to in the future , fantastic actress and I’m sure good things are coming her way ❤️ #EastEndersJune 23, 2022 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.