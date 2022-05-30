EastEnders star Danny Dyer reveals Mick Carter exit could see him KILLED OFF

EastEnders legend Danny Dyer has hinted that his character, Mick Carter could be killed off.

Danny announced that he was leaving EastEnders in January after playing The Queen Vic landlord for nine years and hinted that his departure will be part of a ‘huge’ and ‘epic’ storyline.

Appearing on BBC Radio 2’s Breakfast Show back in March, he said to host Zoe Ball: “We’ve just been pitched my leaving storyline. It’s going to be epic. It’s huge.”

Mick has made a huge impact on the Square and it only seems right that he gets a dramatic send-off, telling The Sun (opens in new tab): “There’s been a discussion about what we’re gonna do. I might be killed off, I might not.

“I just want to go out in a huge, epic way. I don’t want to be in the back of a cab.

Danny has played much-loved Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter for nine years. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

“I don’t want a heart attack because of high cholesterol. I want to go out and I want to get people talking about it. So, yeah, it’s gonna be huge.”

Danny also teased that he is already planning what memento he will be taking from the EastEnders set when he leaves...

“I might nick a stool out of the Vic. I have already got a stool up in my dressing room. I’ll get the cast to sign it and I’ll take it. It’s such an iconic job and I’ve loved every second of it. It’s been amazing. It’s been nearly ten years though, you know?” he added.

“It’s time to move on now. I’ll be very sad. I will be. It’s an emotional thing, you become very attached. But it’s time to roll the dice.

“Maybe it’ll come out at Christmas. When they get it right there ain’t no better show on the television.”

Mick and his on-screen wife Linda Carter (Kellie Bright). (Image credit: BBC)

Since his soap exit was announced, Danny already has a project on the go as he’s set to host a new Netflix gameshow.

He will be teaming up with comedian Ellie Taylor to host Cheat, a new Netflix series where contestants will get to put their general knowledge to the test in front of a live studio audience.

It has also been reported that Danny has quit as host of BBC One’s The Wall and it’s rumoured that he may be doing a new E4 travel series with his daughter, Dani .

