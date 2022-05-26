Danny Dyer 'quits as host of BBC game show The Wall'

Danny Dyer has left The Wall, according to new reports.

It has been reported that Danny Dyer has quit BBC One's The Wall, leaving the future of the game show looking uncertain.

According to The Sun, their reporter asked if he’d be back on The Wall in the future and Danny simply replied: "No", but there has not yet been a public statement from him or the BBC regarding this.

The Sun continued: "A question mark now hangs over whether a new host will be found, with a BBC source suggesting the show would continue without Danny."

Danny Dyer has hosted The Wall since 2019. (Image credit: BBC)

Despite this, we don't have any hints as to who might take on presenting duties for The Wall, but we'll keep you updated if we have any news about the BBC game show.

A spokesman told The Sun: "Whilst The Wall is off air, fans can stream their favourite episodes on iPlayer plus there are plenty of other great quiz and game shows currently airing on Saturday nights on BBC One including The Weakest Link, Celebrity Catchpoint and Pointless Celebrities amongst others."

Danny has played Mick Carter in EastEnders since 2013. (Image credit: BBC)

The Wall has been on our screens since 2019 and is based on the American game show, where we see contestants taking on a four-storey tall pegboard, similar to a pachinko game, in the hopes they can win some big cash prizes.

There are some big changes for Danny Dyer after he quit his role as Mick Carter in EastEnders after playing the character since 2013.

Talking about his departure, the BBC said: "Danny has made Mick Carter an iconic character which we shall always be grateful for, however, we won't be saying goodbye just yet as there's still quite some time — and plenty of explosive drama for Mick — to come before he departs Walford."

🚨NEWS🚨: Danny Dyer (@MrDDyer) and Ellie Taylor (@EllieJaneTaylor) will host CHEAT, a brand new Netflix quiz show where contestants can literally ✨cheat✨ their way to a fortune. pic.twitter.com/Moh2zY690RMay 16, 2022 See more

Danny is now moving on to new opportunities, including a new presenting role over on Netflix where he'll be working alongside comedian Ellie Taylor for a new show called Cheat.

Teasing the new role, Danny said in a statement: "This is a great new series and there’s no quiz show better suited for me; expect enormous wins, loads of slippery people cheating, and banter with the one and only, Ellie Taylor."

The Wall is available on BBC iPlayer.