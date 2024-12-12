New(ish) episodes of one of my favorite comedies of all time are now streaming on Peacock

Peacock is giving subscribers an amazing early Christmas gift this year as the streamer officially debuts The Office season 8 Superfan Episodes today, December 12. While the episodes aren’t brand-new, they’re newish as they feature deleted scenes and never-before-seen moments from the season. These episodes join the Superfan Episodes for The Office seasons 1-7.

This is a big deal because in the hall of fame for sitcoms, The Office (the US version) stands as one of the best to ever grace TV screens (WTW included it in our list of the greatest 100 TV shows ever). During its run from 2005 to 2013, The Office earned five Emmys, a Golden Globe, two SAG Awards and the love of millions of fans who couldn’t get enough of Dunder Mifflin employees. Personally speaking, it’s a show I still watch very often. In fact, I’ve seen every episode multiple times, and in many circles, I’m qualified to be the expert on all things The Office.

As an expert, it’s worth noting that season 8 of the series is the first full one that doesn’t see Steve Carell’s Michael. Now I’ll admit, the years of The Office with Carrell are the best in the show’s history in my opinion, with The Office seasons 4 and 5 being my favorites. However, season 8 is certainly still entertaining, so I’m looking forward to seeing some of the footage that didn’t make the standard episodes when they first aired.

Now for those in need of an overview of what happens during season 8 of the series, it kicks off with Andy (Ed Helms) revealed as the new branch manager of Dunder Mifflin Sabre in Scranton, and Robert California (James Spader) in control over the entire company. Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) welcome baby number two, Angela (Angela Kinsey) welcomes her first child with “The Senator,” Dwight (Rainn Wilson) is rising up the ranks in the company and before the season ends, Andy is fired then rehired when the business becomes regular Dunder Mifflin again.

I just touched the surface there, so if you want a refresher on everything that happens during The Office season 8, you’ll want to tune in on Peacock. Plus, with never-before-scene footage added to the episodes, who knows what other funny moments you may encounter?

