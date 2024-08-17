New on Hulu August 17-23: our expert picks 5 new TV shows and movies coming to Hulu

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, August 17-23? Let us give you a hand with our picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

Headlining the week is a pair of Hulu original series, one making its series premiere and the other returning for its second go-around. Among the other entries is a National Geographic docuseries, an action movie with a legendary star and another fun stand-up special.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below. If you want to see everything that Hulu has to offer not just this week but for the rest of the month, read what's new on Hulu in August.

OceanXplorers

Crew photographers David Reichert and Nuno Sa swimming underwater. (Image credit: National Geographic/James Loudon)

James Cameron takes us to uncharted oceans in the Nat Geo series coming to Hulu August 19

So much of the oceans are still unexplored, but the new National Geographic series OceanXplorers hopes to expand our knowledge of the uncharted waters. Produced by James Cameron, whose passion for the sea is well known, the series follows scientists as they go on a series of exciting sea adventures to broaden their knowledge of the oceans and the creatures that inhabit them. The first two episodes of the docuseries are available starting August 19.

Agent Recon (2024)

Chuck Norris in Agent Recon (Image credit: Quiver Distribution)

Chuck Norris is back kicking butt in this action movie premiering on Hulu August 20

Chuck Norris is a living legend, the star of many popular action movies and the hit series Walker, Texas Ranger. He's back with an all new movie where he plays a captain in a covert Earth security force that must investigate a strange energy disturbance. Is it any good? We don't know, but just watching Chuck Norris in action should be fun enough for many.

Muslim Matchmaker season 1

Meet the Hulu original dating series on August 20

Watch professional matchmakers Hoda and Yasmin as they are on a mission to create profound connections and get rid of the dating apps and hook-up culture that is so prevalent in modern dating. The pair will help their clients navigate the complexities of dating while staying true to their values and beliefs.

Reasonable Doubt season 2

Emayatzy Corinealdi and Morris Chestnut in Reasonable Doubt (Image credit: Disney/Crystal Power)

All rise, because it's time for another intense trial as Reasonable Doubt season 2 premieres this week. Jax Stewart, after last season's difficult trial and her personal dramas, must once again steel herself as one of her closest friends is being charged with the murder of her husband, though she claims it was self defense. Emayatzy Corinealdi once again leads the new season.

Lewis Black: Thanks for Risking Your Life (2020)

Lewis Black wearing a mask (Image credit: Stark Raving Black Productions)

Watch the agitated comic in this stand-up special on August 23

Though he may now be best known for voicing Anger for the Inside Out movies, Lewis Black patented his furious persona with his stand-up. Black's 2020 stand-up special once again has him taking target at many of the absurdity's of everyday lives, and instantly becomes one of the most high profile stand-up specials available to stream on Hulu.