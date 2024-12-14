New on Hulu December 14-20: our expert's picks for 5 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week
Hulu is adding a classic crime drama, a powerful documentary and a new stand-up special this week.
Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, December 14-20? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.
Among the highlights for this week are hundreds of episodes of the one of the most popular TV crime dramas of all time, a couple of National Geographic titles that will amaze and impact you, a 2024 new movie making its streaming debut and a brand new stand-up special.
Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.
Law & Order seasons 1-20
- Iconic crime drama hits Hulu on December 16, duh-duh
The Law & Order franchise may be on hiatus on NBC right now, but fans of the Dick Wolf crime drama can ease the wait with the initial 20 season run of the show available to stream in its entirety on Hulu, allowing you to rewatch all of the classic episodes with your favorite characters (well, all but the four seasons since the show returned in 2022).
Blink (2024)
- Powerful and award-winning documentary makes its streaming debut on December 17
When parents Édith Lemay and Sébastien Pelletier learned that three of their four children had a disease that would eventually cause them to go blind, they decided to help them create incredible visual memories that will remain even when their sight begins to go. Witness the family’s journey in this powerful documentary.
Cuckoo (2024)
- Stream “Certified Fresh” horror-thriller starting December 17
Euphoria star Hunter Schafer stars in Cuckoo as a 17-year-old who moves to a remote resort with her family, only to soon discover that the place is not what it seems. Dan Stevens also stars in this horror-thriller that has been described as embracing its “wayward delirium” and a “tightly spun piece of twisted folklore.”
Ilana Glazer: Human Magic
- Comedian’s latest special premieres on Hulu December 20
Ilana Glazer, star of Broad City, Babes and The Afterparty, takes the stage for an all new stand-up special premiering exclusively on Hulu. Glazer will uncovers life’s down and dirty truths, from painfully awkward high school years to navigating parenthood as a stoner mom in the latest addition to Hulu’s stand-up library.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Lost Treasures of the Bible
- New docuseries exploring the past arrives on December 20
From National Geographic, Lost Treasures of the Bible follows archaeological teams as they uncover cities and civilizations that were featured in the Bible (kind of like Indiana Jones, but without the Nazis). With the help of CGI to help reveal the wealth of treasures discovered, the series looks to shed new light on the stories made famous by Christianity’s holy text.
Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Only Murders in the Building, Yellowstone, The Boys, Game of Thrones and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun. Follow on Letterboxd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.