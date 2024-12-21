New on Hulu December 21-27: our expert's picks for 4 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, December 21-27? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

Among the highlights for this week are a pair of indie movies, a throwback sport reality series and a year-in-review special.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

The Arctic Convoy (2023)

(Image credit: Trust Nordisk)

Hidden gem World War Two movie starts streaming December 24

We’ve seen plenty of heroic feats of American soldiers brought to the big screen over the years, but Norwegian filmmaker Henrik Martin Dahlsbakken tells a story about the feats other members of the Allied forces. Specifically, in The Arctic Convoy cargo ships that braved the Arctic sea, swarming with Nazi forces, to deliver supplies to the Soviet Union in 1941.

Full Metal Jousting season 1

(Image credit: History Channel)

Experience "the original extreme sport” on Hulu as of December 26

There’s going to be a lot of football over the next week (both college and the pros), but if you’re not a big fan of football, perhaps you’d be interested in a different contact sport: jousting. This History Channel original series from 2012 brings back the classic medieval event, blending the traditions with more modern equipment. The competition series will determine who is the best, one tilt at a time.

Breaking (2022)

John Boyega in Breaking (Image credit: TCD/Prod.DB /Alamy Stock Photo)

John Boyega crime drama lands on the streamer December 27

Post-Star Wars John Boyega has made some solid movies, including this crime drama where he plays a veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life and struggling financially, so he resorts to robbing a bank and holding its employees hostage. Though it flew under the radar for many, the movie has a “Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes . One other intriguing note, it features one of the final performances from Michael K. Williams.

The Year: 2024

Robin Roberts (Image credit: ABC News)

ABC special looking back becomes available starting December 27

If you need a recap of everything that happened in 2024, Robin Roberts hosts this two-hour ABC News special that will revisit the most memorable moments of the year, from pop culture to politics. The special also features interviews with Elton John, Teddy Swims and Shaboozey, actor Lisa Ann Walter, Olympians Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscik, Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, The Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne tha God and more.