New on Hulu December 7-13: our expert's picks for 5 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, December 7-13? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

Fans of ugly houses, hidden-gem movies and celebrities shaking what they got are going to be happy with this week's Hulu offerings, as I've spotted five titles that you're going to want to keep your eye out for.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

Ugliest House in America seasons 1-3

Retta on Ugliest House in America (Image credit: HGTV)

Be glad you didn't buy any of these houses starting December 7

I’ll cop to it: I’ve always been fascinated by house hunting/house renovation shows, so when I first saw Ugliest House in America I was quickly hooked as I marveled at the incredible eye sores and wonky designs people opted to buy. Add in Parks & Recs Retta as the viewer surrogate touring through these houses, and Ugliest House is an easy, fun watch if real estate TV is something you enjoy.

The Convert (2023)

Jacqueline McKenzie and Guy Pearce in The Convert (Image credit: BFA/Kirsty Griffin/Magnolia Pictures/Alamy Stock Photo)

Guy Pearce indie action drama debuts on December 7

Guy Pearce is earning raves for his performance in The Brutalist, but one of his less heralded, yet still well-reviewed, recent movies is coming to Hulu this week in The Convert. Pearce stars as a British preacher who settles in New Zealand in the 1830s, but whose past and faith are put to the test as he is caught in the middle of a war between Maori tribes. The Convert, directed by New Zealand filmmaker Lee Tamahori, is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes .

Step Up (2006)

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan in Step Up (Image credit: Touchstone Pictures/ Entertainment Pictures /Alamy Stock Photo)

Channing Tatum fan-favorite dances its way onto Hulu as of December 9

Here’s a throwback for all Channing Tatum fans out there, with the actor’s breakout role as a kid from the streets who is given an opportunity to show his dancing talent at a performing art school in Step Up. In fact, you can make it a Step Up marathon as Step Up, Step Up 2 The Streets and Step Up 3D all hit Hulu on December 9.

The Real Fully Monty

Tyler Posey, James Van Der Beek, Anthony Anderson, Chris Jones and Taye Diggs in The Real Full Monty (Image credit: Ray Mickshaw/FOX)

Fox special with celebrities honoring the classic movie starts streaming December 10

Inspired by the 1997 classic, The Real Fully Monty is a Fox special where celebrities that include Anthony Anderson, Taye Diggs, Kansas City Chiefs’ star Chris Jones, Tyler Posey and James Van Der Beek will show off their dance moves to help raise awareness for prostate, testicular and colorectal cancer testing and research. This two-hour special hits Hulu the day after it airs on Fox.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sugarcane (2024)

(Image credit: LaMarca/Sugarcane Film LLC)

Acclaimed Nat Geo documentary premieres on Hulu December 10

Fans of documentaries are definitely going to want to check out Sugarcane, one of the best-reviewed docs of the year (100% on Rotten Tomatoes). From National Geographic, Sugarcane chronicles an investigation into missing children at an Indian residential school and the reckoning that follows. Sugarcane is one of the leading contending docs for the Oscars this year.