New on Hulu February 22-28: our expert's picks for 5 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, February 22-28? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

To end the month, Hulu is giving subscribers new episodes of a fan-favorite original series, plus sharing a 2024 indie movie that received some of the best reviews of the year. Throw in some true-crime documentaries and a stand-up special and there's plenty to choose from.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

Ghostlight (2024)

Tara Mallen and Keith Kupferer in Ghostlight (Image credit: Sundance Institute)

Indie drama with 99% "Certified Fresh" Rotten Tomatoes score is worth checking out starting February 25

With a cast made up of mostly life-long character actors, Ghostlight wouldn't have caught most people's attention last year. But those who have seen it have done nothing but sing its praises, as evidenced by its 99% "Certified Fresh" score from critics and 92% positive rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The story centers around a construction worker who decides to join his community theater and soon notices the on-stage drama beginning to mirror his own life.

Shoresy season 4

Harlan Kytwayhat, Jared Keeso and Antsanen in Shorsey (Image credit: Gerry Kingsley/Hulu)

The fan-favorite Hulu original comedy is back with new episodes on February 26

Shoresy, the spinoff series of the long-running Hulu original Letterkenny, returns with an all-new season. This time around, Shoresy (Jared Keeso) explores life after hockey, and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs contend with the distractions of summer in Sudbury.

Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke

Kevin Franke in Devil in the Family (Image credit: Disney/Kai Pfaffenbach)

All episodes of this new docuseries start streaming on February 27

After family vlogger Ruby Franke was arrested in 2023, making headlines, her husband Kevin and her two eldest adult children, Shari and Chad, speak for the first time on camera to share what was going on behind the popular YouTube videos.

The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson

(Image credit: Lifetime)

2024 Lifetime docuseries about the iconic case lands on Hulu February 27

Even more than 30 years later, the OJ Simpson/Nicole Brown Simpson story still garners plenty of interest. While Netflix recently released an all-new series, American Manhunt: OJ Simpson, Hulu is adding its own offering, making the 2024 Lifetime docuseries available that focuses more on Nicole Brown Simpson, interviewing her friends and family about things leading up to and following her tragic murder.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Laurie Kilmartin: Cis Woke Grief Slut (2024)

Laurie Kilmartin (Image credit: Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images)

Enjoy this comedy special on Hulu as of February 28

Laurie Kilmartin is a long-time collaborator with Conan O'Brien, having written on his late-night show and working with him on the 2025 Oscars. She is also a stand-up, whose 2024 special is debuting on Hulu at the very end of the month. Good way to close things out with a laugh.