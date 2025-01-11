New on Hulu January 11-17: our expert's picks for 5 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, January 11-17? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

Hulu will be adding a pair of lesser-seen but well reviewed movies from 2024 for streamers to enjoy, while a pair of mystery shows also are added to the library (one docuseries and one narrative series). The week caps off with a brand new Hulu original stand-up special to tickle your funny bone.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

The Silent Hour (2024)

Joel Kinnaman and Sandra Mae Frank in The Silent Hour (Image credit: Meridian Pictures/ FlixPix /Alamy Stock Photo)

Indie action movie lands on Hulu January 12

Joel Kinnaman is becoming an action B-movie staple, with his latest being the “Fresh” (per Rotten Tomatoes) 2024 movie The Silent Hour. In the movie he plays detective Frank Shaw, who suffers from hearing loss, tasked with helping a deaf witness to a murder try and survive as dangerous people start to come after her. Mark Strong, Mekhi Phifer and Sandra Mae Frank also star in the movie.

The First 48 season 25

The First 48 poster (Image credit: A&E)

Latest season of A&E crime docuseries starts streaming January 13

If you’ve ever seen a crime show or movie before, you’ve likely heard the idea that the first 48 hours in a case are the most important. So The First 48 is a crime docuseries that follows detectives as they work various cases in the immediate aftermath of a homicide. All of season 25 will be available to stream right away.

My Penguin Friend (2024)

Jean Reno in My Penguin Friend (Image credit: Roadside Attractions/ Entertainment Pictures /Alamy Stock Photo)

Watch heart-warming movie based on a true story as of January 14

Stories of animal and human forming surprising and deep friendships always have a way to find into audiences’ hearts. A recent example of that is My Penguin Friend starring Jean Reno (The Professional), a movie based on a true story about a lost penguin rescued by a fisherman from an oil spill and the friendship they form. With an 85% “Fresh” score from critics and 97% positive from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes , My Penguin Friend appears to win over just about everyone who watches it.

Unmasked season 1

Joo Jong-hyuk, Kim Hye-su and Jung Sung-il in Unmasked (Image credit: Disney)

Start bingeing South Korean mystery show on January 15

South Korea has brought us a lot of acclaimed and entertaining TV shows in recent years, and the latest could be Unmasked. In the mystery series, a team of investigative journalists re-open a 20-year-old cold case about a missing actor. We’ve all got more used to watching shows with subtitles, so don’t let that scare you off from what could be a fun, twisty new series.

Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers

Roy Wood Jr.in Lonely Flowers (Image credit: Disney/Jim McCambridge)

Hulu original stand-up special premieres on January 17

Roy Wood Jr., best known for being a correspondent on The Daily Show, gets his own stand-up special streaming exclusively on Hulu. In the hour-long special he explores how lack of connection has sent society spiraling into a culture full of guns, protests, rude employees, self-check out lanes and sex parties, and why some of us would rather be alone rather than be connected.