New on Hulu March 8-14: our expert's picks for 9 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week
Hulu adds a new stand-up special, an intriguing documentary and some classic movies worth watching again.
Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, March 8-14? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.
Highlighting this week's offerings is a new, original stand-up special from one of the biggest comedians in the game; the addition of all previous seasons of a current popular TV series; and a handful of classic and fan-favorite movies to enjoy.
Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.
Babylon (2022)
- Damien Chazelle, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Hollywood arrives on Hulu March 8
Babylon is one of the more infamous critical and box office flops in recent years. However, it's time to reevaluate the movie. My Babylon review gave the movie 4.5 out of 5 stars, and my thoughts haven't changed. Hopefully, if people give it a chance (whether it's for the first time or second) they'll see how entertaining this movie really is.
Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna (2025)
- Documentary on the Rust movie tragedy premieres March 11
The world was shocked when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was tragically killed on the set of the indie movie Rust when a prop gun mistakenly using live rounds misfired. This documentary, made by Hutchins' friend Rachel Mason and with the blessing of Hutchins' husband, looks both at the accident and its aftermath, as well as Halyna's life leading up to that fateful moment.
The Conners seasons 1-5
- Hulu gets all episodes of The Conners as of March 12
The Conners, a spinoff of the classic TV show Roseanne, has been a TV staple for the last seven years. As The Conners season 7, the show's final season, premieres this month, Hulu is making sure viewers can watch from the very beginning as they add the first five seasons of the show to their library (the streamer previously only had season 6). With the latest episodes arriving the day after they air on ABC, Hulu is your one-stop shop to stream the entire series.
Control Freak (2025)
- New Hulu horror movie debuts on March 13
Horror fans should consider checking out Control Freak, a new Hulu original movie that stars Kelly Marie Tran as a motivational speaker who is tormented by an unrelenting itch on the back of her head, the cause of which is more sinister than you would think.
Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years (2025)
- Brand new stand-up special is streaming exclusively on Hulu starting March 14
Bill Burr is one of the most well-known comedians working right now, so snagging his latest special is quite the grab for Hulu's burgeoning lineup of stand-up comedies. In what is being called his most personal and introspective special to date, Burr gives his takes on male sadness and offers some dating advice.
Fight Club (1999)
- Don't talk about Fight Club, but you can watch it on Hulu as of March 14
Despite a number of acclaimed movies, Fight Club is still viewed as one of the best David Fincher movies. This satire on male masculinity and capitalism is violent and hilarious, with some career-defining work from Brad Pitt and Edward Norton. Hard to believe it's more than 25 years old, but Fight Club holds up.
The Last of the Mohicans (1992)
- Daniel Day-Lewis' epic period, adventure romance becomes available March 14
We're expecting our first Daniel Day-Lewis movie since 2017's Phantom Thread this year, so in anticipation why not check out one of the Oscar-winning actor's most memorable roles, as Hawkeye in Michael Mann's The Last of the Mohicans? From its score to some great set pieces, the movie has the feel of an epic, even if its runtime is under two hours (a plus probably for many).
The Prestige (2006)
- Christopher Nolan's movie about two magician's deadly rivalry starts streaming March 14
It often feels like it gets lost in the shuffle among some of Nolan's bigger movies, but The Prestige is honestly one of the best movies the Oscar-winning director has on his resume. Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale star as rival magicians who seek to learn the secret behind a particular trick. Nolan pulls off his own magic trick on us, as audiences learn in the shocking final moments of the movie.
True Lies (1994)
- James Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger's other great action movie hits Hulu March 14
James Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger will always be linked because of the Terminator movies, but they also paired up for the fun action movie True Lies, where Schwarzenegger plays a spy who tries to keep his job a secret from his family. While Schwarzenegger is good, the movie's real MVP is Jamie Lee Curtis as Arnie's wife. A TV spinoff didn't last long, but the True Lies movie is always going to be a good watch.
Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Only Murders in the Building, Yellowstone, The Boys, Game of Thrones and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun. Follow on Letterboxd.
