New on Hulu November 2-8: our expert's picks for 5 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, November 2-8? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

What caught my eye this week includes an exciting new documentary from National Geographic that attempts to bring the past and present together, as well as a pair of movies featuring two of Hollywood's favorite leading men.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

Endurance

National Geographic special premieres on Hulu November 2

The legend of Sir Ernest Shackleton is based on the explorer’s treks to Antarctica, most notably that on the ship Endurance, which became trapped in the ice and was eventually destroyed, though Shackleton helped his crew survive for more than a year before they made their escape. In this new National Geographic special, a group of modern-day explorers retrace Shackleton’s steps to find the Endurance in Antarctica’s pack ice.

A Man Called Otto (2023)

Tom Hanks in A Man Called Otto (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Underrated and endearing Tom Hanks movies comes to Hulu November 6

Tom Hanks has been nicknamed America’s dad, but he put a twist on his typically upbeat demeanor to play the lead character in A Man Called Otto. Otto is a curmudgeon, who has little time for his neighbors. But when a new family moves in they challenge Otto’s isolation to the point of frustration. It all ends up being an endearing story of community with a solid Hanks performance (read my A Man Called Otto review for my complete thoughts). You can make it a double feature with Hanks’ latest movie, Here, now playing in movie theaters.

Madagascar (2005)

The animated movie, and a number of its spinoffs, break loose on Hulu on November 7

Madagascar has become one of the biggest animated franchises of the last 20 years, with three movies to the main storyline, a spinoff movie and additional TV series. But it all started with the 2005 original which is more than just the hilarious Penguins (in fact they’re minor players in this). Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, Jada Pinkett Smith and David Schwimmer lead the voice cast about a group of zoo animals that find themselves in the wild for the first time, where they soon learn it’s not always easy overcoming your natural animal instincts. Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa and Penguins of Madagascar also arrive on Hulu on November 7.

NCIS seasons 1-11

David McCallum and Mark Harmon in NCIS (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

Watch the early years of the hit CBS crime drama on Hulu starting November 8

NCIS is one of the longest-running shows on TV right now, with NCIS season 22 currently airing on CBS. Hulu subscribers can catch up with the first half of the show's run this month, as NCIS seasons 1-11 are coming to the stream. Mark Harmon headlines the crime drama that follows a unit of the Naval Crime Investigative Service.

Poolman (2024)

Annette Bening, Chris Pine and Danny Devito in Poolman. (Image credit: Vertical)

Chris Pine stars and directs this indie 2024 movie, arriving on Hulu November 8

Chris Pine, beloved actor of Star Trek, Into the Woods, Wonder Woman and hopefully Princess Diaries 3, wrote, directed and starred in Poolman, a comedy mystery about who tries to make his community a better place, in addition to maintaining his apartment block’s pool. Annette Bening, Danny DeVito and Jennifer Jason Leigh also star. This is definitely worth a try for fans of Pine.