New on Hulu November 30-Decemer 6: our expert's picks for 6 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, November 30-December 6? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

The start of a new month means that there a gluttony of new movies hitting Hulu, including some classics that we've highlight below. But there are also a couple of shows that have proven to generate some buzz on the internet that Hulu subscribers can now check out.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

Gladiator (2000)

Russell Crowe in Gladiator (Image credit: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo)

The Best Picture winner is here to entertain you starting on December 1

With Gladiator 2 currently playing in movie theaters, there’s no better time to watch the original movie. Hulu subscribers will be able to do so right away this December as the Ridley Scott and Russell Crowe movie lands on the streamer. In case you don’t know, the movie follows a Roman general who is betrayed, with his family murdered and him left for dead. However, when he becomes a gladiator in Rome he seeks his revenge. Answering the all-important question: yes, you will be entertained.

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Richard Attenborough and Mara Wilson in Miracle on 34th Street (Image credit: RGR Collection /Alamy Stock Photo)

Stream the Christmas classic on Hulu as of December 1

Miracle on 34th Street is an all-time great Christmas story, with both the original 1947 version and the 1994 remake beloved by many. As a millennial, the 1994 version definitely holds a special place in my heart (it’s a family favorite to watch this time of year). Mara Wilson, Dylan McDermott, Elizabeth Perkins and Richard Attenborough star in this story of whether a department store Santa is actually the genuine St. Nick.

Moulin Rouge! (2001)

Nicole Kidman in Moulin Rouge! (Image credit: 20th CenturyF ox)

Watch Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor musical on Hulu on December 1

Wicked and Moana 2 are new movie musicals that are getting a lot of attention, but one of my favorites for the genre (and honestly just one of my favorite movies of all time) is streaming on Hulu in December, Moulin Rouge!. Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor belt out their love for each other in Baz Luhrmann’s wacky and brilliant movie. The best way to watch Moulin Rouge! is to simply embrace the madness of what’s happening on screen. I don’t think you’ll regret it.

Muppet Treasure Island (1996)

Will Ferrell and Faizon Love in Elf (Image credit: Walt Disney/ AJ Pics /Alamy Stock Photo)

Kermit and company’s take on the Robert Louis Stevenson classic hits Hulu December 1

This one brings out the kid-at-heart in me, as I adored Muppet Treasure Island growing up. With it streaming on Hulu, a new generation of kids can do the same (or their parents can rediscover their own love for the movie). Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzy, Gonzo and the rest of the muppets join Tim Curry in this fantastic adaptation of Stevenson’s Treasure Island. If you make The Muppet Christmas Carol a must-watch this time of year, I highly recommend turning it into a double feature with Muppet Treasure Island.

Selena + Restaurant

Selena Gomez in Selena + Restaurant (Image credit: Food Network)

Selena Gomez steps into professional kitchens in this new cooking series coming to Hulu on December 3

Selena Gomez has earned raves and awards for her performances in Only Murders in the Building and Emilia Perez, but she has also been entertaining us as she learns to cook. She’s previously done that with the series Selena + Chef, which saw her cooking from her home with the help of world-famous chefs. Now, she’s stepping out of her comfort zone and into the kitchens of Los Angeles’ best restaurants in the new series.

Hot Ones

Jennifer Lawrence on Hot Ones (Image credit: First We Feast)

One of the internet’s buzziest shows hits Hulu on December 5

Who knew we would get so much enjoyment from seeing celebrities eat incredibly spicy wings while also doing an interview? Hot Ones is a true internet sensation and now you can rewatch some of its best interviews of all time directly on Hulu. It’s not clear which interviews are going to be available at this time.