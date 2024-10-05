New on Max October 5-11: our expert picks 5 new TV shows and movies coming to Max

Looking for something to watch on Max this week, October 5-11? Well, allow us to offer a helping hand with our best picks for new TV shows and movies arriving on the streaming platform.

This week sees another A24 movie hit the streamer along with two Max originals and the start of the 2024-2025 NHL season. Plus, a new HBO comedy series makes its debut and it offers an interesting take on the movie industry.

Check out all of our must-watch picks for this week directly below.

The Franchise

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

New HBO comedy following the chaos of making a movie debuts on October 6

The Franchise is a new comedy series that follows the chaotic cast and crew behind a less-than-stellar superhero movie franchise. As each episode rolls out, those who are a part of making this "unloved franchise movie" show why it’s a miracle moviegoers get to see a final project onscreen.

Opening Week of the 2024-2025 NHL season

Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar (Image credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

First NHL games on Max begin October 9

After the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers duked it out in a seven-game series this past season, with the Florida Panthers winning the 2024 Stanley Cup, the 2024-2025 NHL season kicks off this week. The season debuts on Max with a pair of games on October 9. At 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, the New York Rangers face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, the Colorado Avalanche compete with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Caddo Lake (2024)

Dylan O’Brien in Caddo Lake (Image credit: Max)

New Max orignial horror flick unearths mysterious disappearances and deaths on October 10

It's the month of Halloween, so it should come as no surprise that Max would have its fair share of horror releases. Caddo Lake is a Max original film that zeros in on a missing 8-year-old girl. From the moment she vanishes, connections start to be made to a string of past disappearances and deaths, which leads to shocking and horrific revelations.

Roller Jam

Terrell Ferguson, Jordin Sparks, Michelle Williams and Johnny Weir in Roller Jam (Image credit: Magnolia Network/Max)

New roller skating competition series premieres on October 10

It's not every day that you get to see a reality TV show centered on the world of roller skating. Roller Jam is being heralded as a "first-of-its-kind" competition that sees roller skating teams dance and skate with curated routines, all in the hopes of being the last team standing to claim the $150,000 prize. Jordin Sparks serves as the season 1 host, and Johnny Weir and Terrell Ferguson are on hand as residential judges. Weir and Ferguson are joined by a different celebrity guest judge each week.

Tuesday (2024)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Tuesday (Image credit: Kevin Baker/Courtesy of A24)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus gives an emotionally-charged performance in the A24 movie streaming on October 11

When you combine the award-winning entertainment company A24 with the legendary award-winning talent of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, you get a solid onscreen showing. While Louis-Dreyfus is a force to be reckoned with in the comedy space, she once again proves that she has the skill to lead a dramatic endeavor as well. In Tuesday, she plays an emotionally distraught mother trying to navigate the reality that her daughter is dying. As the subject matter probably suggests, the movie can be considered a bit of a tearjerker.