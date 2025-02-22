New on Netflix Feb 22-28: our expert picks 6 new shows and movies worth watching this week

If you've given up on your New Year's resolution to get active, then the new slate of Netflix movies and shows coming this week might spur your interest, because there's a distinct sporty theme between lots of them.

I'm What to Watch's streaming writer and I look through Netflix's weekly release slate every week to create a curated list of the must-watch shows, movies and specials. This week my round-up is for everything coming between Saturday, February 22 and Friday, February 28.

As I said above, three of the six shows and movies this week relate to sports, but if you're not interested in that we've also got two crime thrillers (one based on a true story) and an action movie too.

So let's find you something to watch on Netflix this week...

Full Swing season 3

Sports docuseries returns on Tuesday, February 25

Netflix's usual cohort of annual sports docuseries began rolling out in January and we're seeing one return every few weeks; Full Swing season 3 is our usual insight into golf.

As usual, Full Swing season 3 will take us behind the scenes of the four major golf championships (and a fifth for this season, of the Presidents Cup) of 2024. We'll meet the various competitors as they try to win through the seasons.

All episodes of the new season of Full Swing will land on Netflix on Tuesday, February 25.

Running Point

Sports comedy series debuts on Thursday, February 27

Kate Hudson stars in the new sports comedy series Running Point, which was created by The Office actress Mindy Kaling.

In the show, Hudson plays a woman called Isla Gordon whose brother is the president of a (fictional) basketball team called the Los Angeles Waves... until he's the center of a scandal and has to leave. Isla steps up and takes over, and she has to prove to everyone that she can manage the team.

There are 10 episodes of Running Point and they'll all stream from Thursday, February 27.

Toxic Town

British drama based on a true story lands on Thursday, February 27

Rory Kinnear is tackling his second "based on a true story" Original for Netflix in 2025 with Toxic Town, in which he stars alongside Jodie Whittaker, Aimee Lou Wood and Robert Carlyle.

Toxic Town is based on events from the British town of Corby, in which the council was accused of releasing toxic waste into the air for 15 years until 1999. Shortly after it started, local babies born had high rates of birth defects, prompting the council to be taken to court.

The four-part series will tell the story of these events and it'll land on Netflix on Thursday, February 27.

The Wrong Track

Norwegian comedy movie lands on Thursday, February 27

Our final sports story comes from Norway, and it's about the long-distance Birkebeinerrennet ski race.

The story is about a woman called Emilie, who's at a low point in her life financially and emotionally. So to fix things she joins her brother on a long-distance ski race which helps her find herself.

Demon City

Japanese action movie arrives on Thursday, February 27

Netflix's newest action movie adapts a Japanese comic book series called Oni Goroshi, and it's called Demon City.

Demon City is about a seasoned hitman whose wife and daughter are killed. He goes on the warpath to take revengeance on a quest which gets very bloody.

You can watch Demon City on Netflix from Thursday, February 27.

Squad 36

French thriller movie arrives on Friday, February 28

We end the week with another French police thriller, the second in as many months.

Squad 36 is about a police officer who moves departments. A year later, multiple members of his former team wind up dead, and so the officer begins to investigate a rivalry at the heart of the force that could be to blame.

The movie is just over two hours long, and you can watch it on Netflix on Friday, February 28.