New on Netflix Oct 19-25: our expert picks the 7 movies and shows you need to watch

With countless movies, TV shows and specials being added to streaming every single week, it can be hard to keep up with what’s new and worth watching on Netflix. The world’s biggest streaming service has a healthy (and overwhelming) stream of new content all the time.

That’s why intrepid TV writers like me get sent to the front lines, in order to fight through all the new releases to find the ones that you need to watch. I do this for Netflix’s roster every week, and this time around I’ve collected the best shows and movies streaming on Netflix between Saturday, October 19 and Friday, October 25.

My job was a hard week this week because the streamer has loads of new additions, with quite a few international movies as well as a decent helping of documentaries, and I’ve had to be quite selective about what’s on this list. I’ve made sure there’s a nice diversity of genre and format here but Netflix didn’t have much comedy this week so don’t expect many laughs!

Without wasting any more time, let’s look at what’s new on Netflix this week that’s worth your time to watch:

Family Pack

French family fantasy movie arrives on Wednesday, October 23

(Image credit: Netflix)

We begin the week with a French fantasy movie, which some are comparing to Jumanji in premise.

In Family Pack, a family living in the modern day plays a card game… which somehow transports them back into medieval times. They find themselves in a village which is under assault from werewolves every night, and they have to survive and get back to the modern day.

This 90-minute movie is apparently based on the social dedication game Mafia, which is known in some places as Werewolf.

Beauty in Black

Tyler Perry drama series releases on Thursday, October 24

(Image credit: Netflix)

Prolific creator Tyler Perry continues his collaboration with Netflix this week with Beauty in Black, a drama series which he created, wrote and directed.

Beauty in Black stars Taylor Polidore Williams and Amber Reign Smith as two women on very different rungs of Atlanta’s social ladder. However worlds collide when they meet, which may have repercussions on their lives.

There are 16 episodes of Beauty in Black but Netflix has only confirmed that Part 1 will arrive on Thursday, October 24. It hasn’t said how many parts there are, or how many episodes Part 1 contains.

Territory

Australian neo-Western series arrives on Thursday, October 24.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix has its own answer to blockbuster US hit Yellowstone coming this week with Territory.

Set in the Australian Outback, Territory is about a cattle dynasty which runs the world’s largest cattle station. Various factions vie for control of the station in the wake of an ongoing power struggle within the family that owns it, in a struggle that could turn bloody.

All episodes of Territory hit Netflix on Thursday, October 24, so you won’t need to wait to binge the entire thing.

Don’t Move

Thriller movie arrives on Thursday, October 24

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix used to put out loads of fun low-budget horror or thriller movies, and while it’s slowed down on that front somewhat, Don’t Move is a return to form for the streamer.

Starring Kelsey Absille, Don’t Move is about a woman on a hike who’s injected with a strange paralytic agent by a man following her. She needs to try and escape from him while the drug slowly sets in, to make sure she’s safe when her body shuts down completely.

Don’t Move is a nice short movie, clocking in at under 90 minutes, so it’ll be good for a movie night that doesn’t drag on for ages.

Hellbound season 2

Korean fantasy series returns on Friday, October 25

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix has surprisingly revived a fantasy horror series which first aired in 2021.

Hellbound is set in a mostly-normal world, except for the fact that now and then angels offer decrees about people who are bound for hell at a certain point in the future. When this time rolls around, three creatures appear to drag people to hell. In this world, organisations and cults spring up around the angels and monsters.

Season 1 of Hellbound looked at a few different characters living in this new world, and in season 2 the surprise resurrection of prominent figures in two major factions changes what people know about hell.

All of Hellbound season 2 will release on Friday, October 25.

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

Norwegian gaming documentary arrives on Friday, October 25

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix has acquired an award-winning Norwegian documentary which you can watch from Friday.

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin is about a World of Warcraft player who passed away from a degenerative muscular disease. After his death all his online friends began to contact his family to share their memories of the man, which helped the family learn more about their son whom they thought was isolated.

Reviews say that Ibelin is a heartwarming tale of friendship in the modern age, and the list of awards it’s won suggest it’s going to be a touching doc.

The Last Night at Tremore Beach

Spanish thriller series arrives on Friday, October 25

(Image credit: Netflix)

We end the week with a chilly thriller from northern Spain.

The Last Night at Tremore Beach is about a musician who moves to a coastal village in order to compose more music. However when a storm sets in, the musician starts to learn things about the couple living next door, and he begins to have visions of them too.

All episodes of Tremore Beach will land on Netflix on Friday, October 25.