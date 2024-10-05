New on Netflix Oct 5-11: 8 movies, shows and stand-up specials to stream this week

There are a few distinct themes joining the many movies, TV shows and specials coming to Netflix this week. We've got writers in hot water, real-life murders, period dramas, and treasure hunts galore.

Every week I look through the upcoming release roster of the world's most popular streaming service in order to compile a condensed list of the best shows, movies and specials that are new to Netflix for the week. This time around I'm looking at uploads hitting the streamer between Saturday, October 5 and Friday, October 11.

It's a fairly busy week of new uploads with new specials, TV shows, and a fair few more movies than we normally see in a week. They cover a range of topics, regions of origin and genres so there will certainly be something for everybody.

So let's find you something to watch on Netflix this week, and if nothing in the list piques your interest you can find last week's round-up here.

The Menendez Brothers

Crime documentary movie arrives on Monday, October 7

If you've been watching the latest season of Netflix drama Monsters, which is about the Lyle and Erik Mendendez case, then the streamer has some accompanying viewing for you in the form of The Menendez Brothers.

This movie focuses on the brothers now, as they reflect on their 1990s trial. We'll also hear from people involved in the case as we learn about it from a documentary standpoint, rather than a dramatic one like in Monsters.

Ali Wong: Single Lady

Stand-up comedy special arrives on Tuesday, October 8

Beef star and comedian Ali Wong returns for her latest stand-up special on Netflix called Single Lady this week.

As that name suggests, Single Lady will see Wong making jokes about her attempts to date after a divorce, including the best and worst parts of the experience. It was directed by Wong herself and filmed during Netflix's comedy festival called Netflix Is A Joke.

Starting 5

Sports docuseries kicks off on Wednesday, October 9

The latest sports docuseries from Netflix returns us to the sport of basketball.

Starting 5 follows five NBA players through the 2023-24 season. Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis and Jayson Tatum will guide us through the year through their own personal ups and downs as well as the performance of their respective NBA teams.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Animated video game adaptation drops on Thursday, October 10

The latest of Netflix's animated series based on pop culture franchises is Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, a sequel series to the three most recent games in the long-running video game franchise.

In The Legend of Lara Croft, the titular adventurer has struck out alone as an explorer, until an artifact is stolen from her collection. She has to team up with friends old and new in a globe-trotting adventure to work out her connection with the thief.

There are eight episodes of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft and all will hit Netflix on Wednesday, October 10.

Outer Banks season 4

YA mystery series returns on Thursday, November 10

One of Netflix's popular young adult shows returns with Outer Banks season 4, which sees its first batch of episodes land this week.

Outer Banks is about a group of North Carolina teens who try to investigate a missing father and also find treasure associated with him. In season 4 they've been trying to return to their normal lives, but some financial issues push the group to embark on a new treasure hunt that's more dangerous than the last.

The first 'Part' of Outer Banks season 4 will land this week and will consist of five episodes. The latter five will land on Thursday, November 7.

In Her Place

Chilean period crime drama releases on Thursday, October 11

The latest crime drama from Netflix looks at true events from 1950s Chile.

The movie follows a shy woman called Mercedes who's fascinated by the ongoing court case of a famous writer killing her lover. Mercedes finds herself visiting the writer at home, and their interactions cause her to question everything that she knows about her society and personality.

In Her Place is seeing a theatrical release in some countries but in most places it's Netflix-only; you can watch it from Thursday, October 11.

Lonely Planet

Romance movie streams from Friday, October 11

Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth star in Lonely Planet, which has nothing to do with the travel guides but is a new romance movie.

In Lonely Planet Dern stars as a shut-in writer who's struggling with writers' block, so she reluctantly goes on a retreat to Morocco in order to cure her. While there she falls for a younger man and fellow expat played by Hemsworth, who helps her look within to learn more about herself.

You'll be able to watch Lonely Planet on Netflix from Friday, October 11.

Uprising

Korean period action movie lands on Friday, October 11

Ending our week (and sitting as the stark opposite of the previous film) is an action movie taking us back to ancient Korea, then known as Joseon, for the story of two old friends who end up on opposite sides of a conflict.

Uprising is about a young man who's part of a famous military family, who befriends his slave despite criticism from those around him. However when war breaks out in the country these two end up on opposite sides of the battle line, and due to his martial arts prowess the slave finds himself on equal footing wit his former master.

Written by famous Korean directing Park Chan-wook, Uprising looks like an action-packed and dramatic show.