New on Netflix Sept 28-Oct 4: 5 new movies and shows to stream this week

After a busy few weeks for Netflix's upload schedule, the world's biggest streaming service has a bit of a slower week as we tick over into October, but that doesn't mean there's nothing to watch.

I've looked through every Netflix Original coming to the platform between Saturday, September 28 and Friday, October 4, to compile a list of the most notable new additions. In fact, with the week being quite slow, this list contains almost all the new movies and shows hitting the platform.

Four of these new originals are returning TV shows: a cooking one, a reality, a drama and a true 'crime' one, so a little bit of everything Netflix offers. But the last one is an exciting new movie that's been creating quite a buzz.

So let's look at what Netflix has to offer this week, and if nothing here takes your fancy, check out last week's round-up here.

Chef's Table: Noodles

Cooking show services up on Wednesday, October 2

Chef's Table is a long-running documentary that's been simmering on Netflix for years now, and its tenth season takes a look at noodles. This is the first of two seasons in 2024 with the seventh "proper" season coming out in a few months.

Each of the four episodes of Chef's Table: Noodles will introduce you to a world-renowned chef, as we learn about how they create their dish and how it links to their culture. The chefs will, of course, be ones known for their noodle dishes, but judging by promotional material we'll also see other foodstuffs they create.

All of Chef's Table: Noodles will hit Netflix on Wednesday, October 2.

Love is Blind season 7

Dating show returns for latest season on Wednesday, October 2

The controversy-laden dating show Love is Blind returns this week for its seventh season in four years (not including any of the various international spin-offs).

In Love is Blind, thirty single people are put into isolated pods in which they can communicate with the others but not see them. They have to mingle and choose another person to "marry", and only then do they get to finally meet each other face-to-face and go on an island trip.

There are twelve episodes in Love is Blind season 7 and, unlike some Netflix reality shows, all will hit Netflix on the same day: Wednesday, October 2.

Unsolved Mysteries volume 5

Anthology docuseries returns on Thursday, October 3

If it feels like only yesterday that the last volume of Unsolved Mysteries landed, it's because it was (almost). There was a 2-year gap between Volumes 3 and 4, but only two months between 4 and 5.

Unsolved Mysteries is an anthology show wherein each episode explores an unsolved true crime or paranormal case. In the four episodes of Volume 5 we'll look at a strange murder, cattle mutilations and a classic UFO case that most people may have heard of.

Heartstopper season 3

British romance show returns on Thursday, October 3

The highly-anticipated Heartstopper season 3 lands this week, with all eight episodes landing in one go.

Heartstopper is about the romance between two boys at their high school (or secondary school, since it's British) as well as their wider friendship group. The third season shows the end of summer and the beginning of a new year as the specter of university looms near.

It's What's Inside

Comedy thriller movie arrives on Friday, October 4

Netflix could have one of its best comedy movies in recent weeks with It's What's Inside, which comes off a film festival run that includes Sundance and SXSW.

It's What's Inside is about a friendship group which comes together ahead of a wedding to celebrate the couple. This changes when one of the friends shows up with a game they want to play, which forces the ensemble to confront some secrets that they've been hiding.

The movie seems to be a dark comedy similar to Bodies Bodies Bodies, and at 1:40 it's not too long a watch either.