New on Netflix Sept 21-27: our expert picks the 7 best new shows and movies this week

Another week, another busy seven days of uploads for Netflix, with the world's biggest streaming service offering up loads of new movies, shows and specials to watch. Don't get overwhelmed by the selection, though, as our TV expert will pick out the must-watch new Originals and best Netflix shows.

This week, we're looking at new Netflix Originals that are being uploaded between Saturday, September 21 and Friday, September 27 (dates inclusive). To create this round-up I've looked at everything coming to the streamer and I've reduced it to a select list.

The list is made up of Netflix's biggest shows, movies and specials, including the ones that'll certainly be talked about for the next few weeks, as well as a range of other picks so that there's a broad spectrum of genres and formats. So whatever you're into, there will be something on this list for you.

So let's find you something that's new on Netflix for you to watch this week. And if nothing here piques your interest, you can find last week's round-up here, for additions that are all now on the platform.

Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval

Stand-up comedy show airs on Tuesday, September 24

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix's stand-up show for this week promises to be somewhat of a bombshell. It's coming from TV host Ellen DeGeneres and it's set to be her last ever live stand-up comedy performance.

In For Your Approval, DeGeneres will share her story, including the rise and fall of The Ellen DeGeneres Show which ended in 2022, after several years of controversy. She'll also reflect on what her life is like since the talk show ended.

Mr. McMahon

Sports expose docuseries arrives on Wednesday, September 25

(Image credit: Netflix)

WWE co-founder Vince McMahon has been in the spotlight just as much as the wrestlers whose careers he helped launch, partly for his work transforming the wrestling league and partly for a long chain of controversies.

In Mr. McMahon, the director behind Tiger King looks at the life and times of McMahon. This includes interviews with the man himself as well as WWE wrestlers, other members of the McMahon family and journalists who've investigated the figure in the past.

There are six episodes in Mr. McMahon and all will land at once on Wednesday, September 25.

Jailbreak: Love on the Run

True crime feature documentary lands on Wednesday, September 25

(Image credit: Netflix)

A documentary movie landing this week looks at an illegal love story in the state of Alabama.

Jailbreak: Love on the Run is about a woman who worked at Lauderdale Country Detention Center in Alabama, who one day vanished alongside one of the inmates she'd grown to know. The movie will explore how the two got to know each other, how they planned and enacted their daring escape, and what became of them afterwards.

Nobody Wants This

Dramedy romance series lands on Thursday, September 26

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Good Place's Kristen Bell and The O.C.'s Adam Brody star in the new Netflix romantic dramedy Nobody Wants This.

Bell plays an outspoken agnostic podcast host and Brody plays a rabbi, so they'd seem like an unexpected couple, but when they meet they fall in love. Their turbulent romance forces them to reconsider their different views on life and the way their families might work together too.

At 10 episodes this is a longer series, and they'll land on Thursday, September 26.

Rez Ball

Sports drama movie releases on Friday, September 27

(Image credit: Lewis Jacobs/Netflix)

Our second movie from this week is Rez Ball, a sports movie that's rooted in Native American school experiences.

Rex Ball is about a school basketball team in New Mexico which finds its dream of state championship victory ruined when the star player leaves. Rather than give up, though, the team has to come together in order to improve to find their way to winning.

Just shy of 2 hours, Rez Ball is a movie that Netflix has been advertising for a fair while, so it could end up being one of its biggest of the year.

Gyeongseong Creature season 2

Korean creature horror series returns on Friday, September 27

(Image credit: Netflix)

Gyeongseong Creature was a period horror series released at the end of 2023; the second season, teased at the end of the first, brings the action into the modern day.

In Gyeongseong Creature, strange creatures are born from the greed that people feel, and threaten humans. Evidently humanity survived in 1945 with the first outbreak but season 2, set in 2024, suggests that greed survived too... as did a few of the characters from season 1.

All of Gyeongseong Creature season 2 arrives on Friday, September 27, so there will be no staggered release like last time around.

Will & Harper

Authored documentary movie arrives on Friday, September 27

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Ending this week is Will & Harper, a documentary movie by Netflix which has seen a limited theatrical run.

In Will & Harper, comedy actor Will Ferrell will embark on a road trip with Harper Steele, a trans woman whom he worked with at the beginning of his career when she was known as Andrew Steele. They'll reflect on their decades of friendship as Harper learns to see her home country, and meet her old friends, through their trip.