New on Netflix September 14-20: 7 shows and movies to stream picked by our TV expert

The world's biggest streamer is enjoying one of its busiest upload weeks right now

Every week, What to Watch's streaming expert looks through everything joining the Netflix library to pick out a curated list for you, and this week the round-up covers everything hitting the streamer between Saturday, September 14 and Friday, September 20.

The list, that you'll find below, includes high-profile docuseries, star-studded drama movies, animated shows created by beloved auteurs and the follow-up to one of Netflix's biggest series of all time. These entries have been picked based on their profile, as the talked-about Netflix Originals will definitely be here, but also with some variety for people who don't want the conventional picks,

Whether you want to watch comedy, drama or non-fiction, there will be something on this list for you. So let's find you something that's new on Netflix that you'll love...

Culinary Class Wars

Korean cooking competition show arrives on Tuesday, September 17

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix's Korean team mixes the scale of its sports competition shows with a cooking theme in Culinary Class Wars, which starts out this week.

In Culinary Class Wars, 50 professional chefs have to compete against 50 "hidden masters" (as Netflix is calling them) or amateur chefs in a cooking competition. What will the chefs actually be doing? Netflix hasn't said yet, but expect a sequence of tests with the contestant count slowly dwindling over time.

Deon Cole: OK, Mister

Stand-up comedy special arrives on Tuesday, September 17

Comedian and actor Deon Cole is getting his latest Netflix stand-up special which debuts this week, following Cole Hearted and Charleen's Boy. The show was recorded at Netflix's own comedy festival in May.

OK, Mister is set to feature Cole talking about aging, dating and troubles in the bedroom. It's an hour long and you can see a minute-long snippet of it above.

What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates

Science & tech docuseries lands on Wednesday, September 18

(Image credit: Netflix)

Microsoft founder Bill Gates is hosting a new docuseries called What's Next, alongside a whole mixed bag of contributors including Bono, James Cameron, Bernie Sanders, Mitt Romney and Lady Gaga.

In each episode of What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates, the technology figure will examine a current issue facing the world, and will look at how technology or science could solve it. Issues include income inequality, the climate crisis and artificial intelligence.

There are five episodes of What's Next with each out at the same time.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

True crime drama series releases on Thursday, September 19

(Image credit: Netflix)

After Ryan Murphy's Dahmer proved huge several years ago, Netflix has turned it into an anthology drama series dramatizing true crime, and the second season is now here.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story looks at the case of the titular young men, who were accused and sentenced for the murder of their parents, despite their protests firstly of innocence and then of having acted in self defense.

A big-star cast makes up the Monsters season 2 list with Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez playing the brothers and Javier Bardem, Chloe Sevigny, Nathan Lane, Leslie Grossman and Dallas Roberts rounding out the names.

The Queen of Villains

Japanese wrestling drama debuts on Thursday, September 19

(Image credit: Netflix)

For our next entry we jet over to Japan for The Queen of Villains, which tells the true story of Kaoru Matsumoto, a Japanese wrestler known better as Dump Matsumoto who became big in the 1980s.

The Queen of Villains follows this woman as she takes the Japanese wrestling circuit by storm, against another tag team who become social stars at the same time and are Dump's biggest rivals.

There are five episodes in The Queen of Villains and all will hit Netflix on Thursday, September 19.

Twilight of the Gods

Animated action series lands on Thursday, September 19

(Image credit: Netflix)

Frequent Netflix collaborator Zack Snyder is back with his latest offering this week, Twilight of the Gods, an adult animated show.

Twilight is a retelling or re-imagining of Norse mythology, telling the story of a king called Leif who declares war on Thor and the rest of the gods, and they have to set off on a mission to hell to slay them all.

There are eight episodes of Twilight of the Gods and Netflix is marketing it based on how gory it is, so you've been warned!

His Three Daughters

Drama movie debuts on Friday, September 20

(Image credit: Netflix)

Wrapping up the week from Netflix is His Three Daughters, a new drama movie that's also seen a limited theatrical release in some countries.

His Three Daughters stars Elizabeth Olsen, Natasha Lyonne and Carrie Coon as the three estranged daughters of a dying man who move back to his home in New York City to care for him. This task forces them to confront the reasons that the sisters aren't close any more.

The movie was directed by Azazel Jacobs, who also made French Exit and The Lovers.