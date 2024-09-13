Lonely Planet: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Lonely Planet is a new romantic movie coming to Netflix starring Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth.

If you're into romantic stories, then this promises to be one of the best Netflix movies of the year and it seems like a great pairing.

Despite the title, it appears to have nothing to do with the Lonely Planet travel guide books although it does have a lovely setting in Morocco! It's written and directed by Susannah Grant (Unbelievable, Confirmation, Erin Brockovich, Catch & Release, The Soloist).

Here's everything we know…

Lonely Planet is released on Netflix on Friday, October 11, 2024.

What's the plot?

A novelist (Dern) heads to a beautiful and prestigious writing retreat in Morocco. She's suffering from writer's block and hoping the charming setting will unleash her writing talent once more. She's after a quiet time and doesn't want to spend time with everyone else. But, hang on, she's about to be distracted by a handsome young man (Liam Hemsworth). According to Netflix the pair then embark on an "intoxicating, life-altering love affair".

Dern says about her character: "Katherine has spent her life dedicated to narrative and therefore [hasn't spent] much time looking at deep truth within. She is at a turning point in her life where she is looking for a softening and deeper understanding, and she finds it in a love story."

But it's not all plain sailing and simple for the pair as Liam's character has a girlfriend! We know from the trailer (below) that she's not that nice, though, as she mocks him for not being a writer and only reading Sports Illustrated. Presumably, this is so we don't hate him for cheating on her!

There's an age gap between the characters but it's not clear how much the plot will go into that.

Who's in the cast?

As mentioned, it stars Oscar winner Laura Dern (Jurassic World: Dominion, The Son, Little Women, Marriage Story) and Liam Hemsworth (Poker Face, Isn't It Romantic, Arkansas, The Hunger Games). Diana Silvers (Booksmart) and Ben Youcef (SEAL Team) are also among the cast.

Is there a trailer?

Yes and if nothing else you will probably want to go on holiday to Morocco after watching it...