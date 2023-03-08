Next in Fashion fans rushing to shops to buy the same thing after 'inspirational' season 2

*Contains spoilers for Next in Fashion season 2*

Next in Fashion fans are all rushing to buy a sewing machine after the "inspirational" second season.

Hit competition series Next in Fashion returned with 12 new designers all hoping to become the next big thing in fashion and compete to win the life-changing prize money of $200,000.

On top of this, the winning designer also got the opportunity to launch their collection on Rent the Runway, a premier subscription fashion service.

Next in Fashion season 2 was hosted by fashion designer Tan France and model Gigi Hadid, who took over presenting duties from the previous host, model and fashion designer Alexa Chung.

They were joined by celebrity stylist Jason Bolden, along with an array of celebrity guest judges including Donatella Versace, Helena Christensen, Emma Chamberlain, Isabel Marant, Olivier Rousteing, Bella Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, Hailey Bieber, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Ashley Park and Jennifer Hyman.

Deontré Hancock and Gigi Hadid. (Image credit: Spencer Pazer/Netflix)

Each episode saw the designers create jaw-dropping and visionary looks for different themed challenges — from crafting designs with thrifted pieces to designing a camp outfit worthy of the Met Gala.

After designing and sewing their way through the challenges, the remaining three contestants left to compete in the final were Bao Tranchi, Deontré Hancock and Nigel Xavier.

Bao, Deontré and Nigel were given the task of creating a collection of eight looks for the final runway with only three days to prepare, while supported by a team of experienced sewers.

Nigel's Woodstock-inspired looks and showstopper won over the judges and he was crowned the winner of Next in Fashion.

After winning the Altlanta-based designer said: "The world is seeing my vision and this is really going to change my life. I don't know where it's gonna go, but I know that I have what it takes to be next in fashion. I am next in fashion."

Fans became "hooked" with the "inspiring" show and seem to have taken up a new hobby thanks to the series...

Currently watching @nextinfashion on #Netflix I'm hooked. This show is so inspirational. I'm about to order me a sewing machine ASAP #NextInFashionMarch 8, 2023 See more

#NextInFashion really has me wanting to take up sewing. Such a fantastic show! I hope there is a season 3. 🎬🍿#NetflixMarch 7, 2023 See more

Binge watching @nextinfashion , I am obsessed. So many inspirations. I feel like going into tailoring. #upcyclerette #NextInFashion pic.twitter.com/Xn8lzvffNBMarch 7, 2023 See more

Next in Fashion season two is available to watch on Netflix now.