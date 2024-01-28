Next Level Chef season 3 kicks off with audition rounds on TV tonight

The kitchen burners are firing up yet again: Next Level Chef season 3 is kicking off on TV tonight with a special premiere episode and a brand-new batch of auditions.

The reality cooking competition—which sees "chefs Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais recruit talented chefs and take them under their wings as they face unique cooking challenges in a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet with the goal of finding the food world's newest superstar," per the official show logline—was picked up for a third and fourth season in May 2023.

And that third season is commencing with a special preview on Fox on Sunday, January 28, at 10 pm Eastern. The premiere episode will feature eight social media stars, including TikTok chef Tineke "Tini" Younger," as they battle it out across three kitchen levels—a high level fully stocked with a wide array of culinary gadgets and appliances, a middle level with a standard commercial kitchen and a bottom level with a limited selection of lower-quality cooking tools—for the chance at $250,000 and the title of "Next Level Chef."

Fox, which airs Next Level Chef, is included with most cable providers. If you've cut the cord, you can access the channel through live TV streaming providers like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Plus, the latest episodes of the cooking series are available to stream next day on Hulu; past seasons of the show are also on the platform.

After the special premiere on January 28, Next Level Chef will settle into its regular timeslot and airdate beginning Thursday, February 1 at 8pm Eastern on Fox.

This season features three audition rounds, a process that Richard Blais said got "a little heated" in a recent interview with Gold Derby.

“I’m very excited to have a number of our contestants come in and sort of whittle them down to be drafted by Gordon, Nyesha and myself,” said Blais. “The audition process starts the tension right off the bat with a number of people vying to be on one of our teams. It’s the auditions that’s got me the most excited about Season 3 so far.”

“Each of the first three episodes will introduce chefs from different genres,” he explained. “We feature home cooks, pro cooks and social media chefs. They’ll compete to be the representatives from that genre. Then we’ll go into a draft. The great thing about it is that Gordon, Nyesha and myself get to see everyone cook so we know a little bit more about how they’re going to perform in the ‘Next Level Chef’ kitchens. Then we’ll go into our heated draft, which, spoiler alert, gets a little heated this year.”

Take a first look at Next Level Chef season 3 below: