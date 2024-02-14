NTAs 2024 special Valentine’s Day offer

The National Television Awards is one of the biggest and most star-studded nights in show businesses.

And it's no wonder that this annual must-watch event is a favourite with TV fans, as all the winners are voted for by the public and the results are revealed in front of a live audience which is broadcast on ITV!



If you fancy joining in with the glitz and glam at this year’s celeb-filled ceremony at the 02 in London on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, the NTAs are currently offering two tickets for the price of one on selected seats for a special Valentine’s Day promotion!

Tickets can be purchased from AXS or from Ticketmaster.



But word to the wise, these Valentine's Day Special links are live for a limited time — this offer ends at 23:59 on February 14, 2024 and is valid on selected seats only.

Who will be attending the NTAs 2024?

The nominees for the NTAs 2024 have yet to be revealed, but we will update this page with a link to voting as soon as they become available.

Stars and popular shows who picked up awards at last year’s star-spangled affair last year included Sarah Lancashire (Special Recognition), Ant & Dec (Favourite Presenter), Danielle Harold (Serial Drama Performance), EastEnders (Serial Drama), Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs (Factual) and Happy Valley (Returning Drama).

Still not convinced, check out this fun video!

NTAs — 5 fun facts

Ant and Dec won their first trophy in 2001

Jude Riordan AKA Sam Blakeman in Coronation Street became the youngest ever NTA winner when he picked up a gong for Best Newcomer in 2021 at just ten years old.

Soldier Soldier received the first ever NTA award in 1995 in the Drama category.

150 limousines bring the stars to the awards!

The longest acceptance speech ever made at the NTAs (so far) took place in 1999. It came in at three minutes and three seconds and was courtesy of The Last of the Summer Wine cast.

What the NTAs 2024 will bring is anyone's guess!