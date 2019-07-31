NVIDIA Shield gets Android 9 Pie, with the new Hulu app built in

What you need to know • The Shield is being updated to Android 9.0 Pie today. • It'll have the new Hulu With Live TV app built in. • Plus improved color for HDR-enabled TVs.

Update Aug. 1: This update has broken the DVR functionality on HDHomeRun . So heads up if you rely on that.

NVIDIA Shield — which remains the only Android TV box you should buy — just keeps getting better and better. Never mind the fact that it's more than four years old — ancient by today's tech standards. (Also never mind that there may finally be an updated version waiting in the wings.) Today the Tegra X1-powered system becomes first Android TV box to be updated to Android 9.0 Pie.

As is the usual case, the "NVIDIA Shield Experience" version is number doesn't quite match up, but don't let that bother you any. Update 8.0 has a lot going on.

In addition to the Pie update — and the Android security updates that come with it, you'll also find:

A new featured called Match Content Color Space that will give more accurate colors on an HDR-enabled TV.

The new and improved Hulu app — which sports an updated user interface and features, and also has Hulu with Live TV. (You'll still need a subscription, of course.)

Updates "Display and Sounds" advanced setting info into two easier-to-navigate menus

Adds option to match content color space (Settings > Display & Sound > Advanced).

Improves volume dynamic range for USB and Bluetooth-connected headsets

Enables 720p refresh rate switching on supported apps

Adds "Disconnect Bluetooth accessories" option to quick settings

Adds IR power control options to customize on/off functionality

Adds option to turn off USB Power when Shield sleeps

Adds option to connect to 2.4 GHz or 5GHz Wi-Fi network with shared SSID

Updates accessory firmware versions

The update is rolling out to Shield boxes now.

Additionally, the NVIDIA Shield TV Android app has received an update. It's not directly tied to the Shield Experience 8.0 update, but here's what's new anyway:

Better pairing with Bluetooth assisted discovery

Lower latency and better performance

IP pairing is now always an option

Allows for user feedback

Minor updates to the UI

