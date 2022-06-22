Obi-Wan Kenobi fans go wild for this cameo appearance

*this article contains spoilers for the Obi-Wan Kenobi season finale*

Fans have gone wild over one particular character's reappearance in the final episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The finale finally delivered that "rematch of the century" between Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) and his ex-Padawan Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) that Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy promised was coming in Obi-Wan Kenobi, but there's a different moment that's got everyone talking.

In the final moments of the show, we were treated to the long-awaited reunion between Obi-Wan and his former Master, Qui-Gon Jinn. As we saw in the season premiere, Obi-Wan had been unsuccessfully trying to make contact with his late Jedi Master who had been killed by Darth Maul way back in The Phantom Menace.

However, after he'd defeated Darth Vader and returned to Tatooine to help Owen and Beru Lars protect Luke from Reva, Obi-Wan packed up his things and prepared to head off elsewhere in the desert. As he rode away from the Lars homestead, he came across the familiar blue outline of a Force ghost which was revealed to be none other than his former Master, Qui-Gon Jinn (once again played by Liam Neeson)! So, he's second surprise cameo of the year as he also popped up in Derry Girls!

Obi-Wan finally managed to make contact with his old Master in the season finale. (Image credit: Lucasfilm / Disney Plus)

Liam Neeson had effectively ruled out an Obi-Wan Kenobi appearance ahead of the series' premiere when said he would be open to returning as Qui-Gon "if it was [for]a film", but he was clearly just trying to throw us all off!

Fans went absolutely wild after seeing Obi-Wan reunited with his former Master after all this time; they even managed to get "Qui-Gon" trending on Twitter because so many viewers were reacting to his reappearance!

One enthusiastic fan wrote: "OBI-WAN FINALLY ABLE TO COMMUNICATE WITH QUI-GON LET'S GOOOOOO"

Another wrote: "it's been forever master qui-gon jinn. i missed you very much."

A third simply said: "MY PHANTOM MENACE HEART", and there were even more fans who were just as thrilled to see Liam Neeson return to his beloved Star Wars character.

Luckily, we won't have to wait nearly as long for Liam Neeson to reappear in the Star Wars universe, as he's due to voice Qui-Gon Jinn in the upcoming animated Disney Plus anthology series, Tales of the Jedi.

With Qui-Gon set to return later down the line, we'll just have to wait to find out whether we'll be seeing Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2...

All six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are now available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus.