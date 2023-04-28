Jane McDonald fans brand her Katy Perry cover 'iconic'

On Safari With Jane McDonald fans were all delighted by the new travel series, especially when the beloved host treated fans to a special song cover of Katy Perry's "Roar" to mark her time there.

Jane McDonald is well known for her various travel shows which have seen her cruising, holidaying with friends, and heading to the Caribbean, but this was the star’s first time on safari and she got quite emotional at the experience.

During her Kenya trip, she got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sleep under the stars and experience the breathtaking wonders of the natural world.

Following this, Jane enjoyed breakfast outside in the wilderness and she reflected on her experience being on safari and being so connected with nature.

Jane said: "It has swept me away with emotion and welcomed me into a world that hasn't changed for years. It has shown me the joy in the world around me."

"I had nothing here, but I actually had everything here. I saw a shooting star last night, so sorry, it was like a message saying don't worry, everything is going to be okay.”

But it was her singing that really impressed fans, who have come to expect some sort of musical rendition from the presenter, as she closed the new programme with a special cover of Roar by Katy Perry. A very fitting choice!

Taking to Twitter, On Safari with Jane McDonald fans were quick to call the moment "iconic" and a "cultural reset", with many choosing this as the highlight of the programme.

Jane McDonald covering Katy Perry's Roar on her new safari show. Iconic.

On safari with Jane McDonald….delighted to see that she still sings at the end. Incredible scenes 👏.

jane mcdonald singing at the end of every travel show she does is iconique

Jane McDonald singing "Roar" by Katy Perry is a cultural reset #OnSafariWithJaneMcDonald

Jane McDonald is doing a cover of Katy Perry's 'Roar' on Channel 5 right now

If she hadn't sung the Katy Perry hit, it's very likely she would've gone for the iconic The Lion King soundtrack and joked about this in a recent interview with What to Watch.

Speaking to us, Jane gushed about her recent adventure and especially how close she was to various wild animals, including big cats.

She revealed: "It's honestly the best thing I've ever done. I couldn’t believe how beautiful it was — and how close I was to lions and leopards... and to dying! [laughs] But you feel very safe because you’re in these animals’ environment. The place we were staying was incredible, it was like being an extra in The Lion King. I kept wanting to sing 'Ahhhh Zabenya' every morning when I woke up!"

The second part of Jane's new travel series The Seychelles with Jane McDonald airs at 8 pm on Thursday, May 4 on Channel 5.

Episodes are also available on demand via My5.