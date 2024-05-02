One of the best overlooked comedy shows ever made is now streaming on Netflix UK

If you're a Netflix subscriber based in the UK, I want you to do something for me: put down whatever you're doing, pick up your phone or tablet or remote, open Netflix and put on Psych.

Psych is a 2006 comedy show from the US which never made waves in the UK as much as it did in the UK, but suffice to say it's a hilarious series that deserves more eyes on it. The show has just been added to Netflix UK, so you can watch all 121 episodes of it at your leisure (or, as I'd recommend, binge watch them all in one go).

The show has been available to stream on various platforms in the UK before, but hasn't been available for a few years until now. Some of the seasons were also aired on TV during the show's run (which ended in 2014), but it didn't become a big name in the UK.

Psych is a police procedural comedy about Shawn Spencer (James Roday), a genius investigator who tricks the police force into believeing that he has psychic powers, so that he can investigate crimes for them.

In each episode Spencer and his cynical side-kick Gus (Dule Hill) investigate a new crime, while trying to stop the police discovering that Spencer isn't actually psychic. Timothy Omundson, Corbin Bernsen, Maggie Lawson and Kirsten Nelson also feature in the recurring cast.

With a bizarre but endearing sense of humor, and a warm heart, Psych is an absolute gem, as its near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score shows. It's certainly worth checking out, if even just for its theme song which has to be the best that's ever accompanied a TV show.

A few Psych spin-off movies have been made over the last few years, but they're not available in the UK; only the eight seasons of the main show are. In the US, Psych is on Prime Video and Peacock.

The arrival of Psych on Netflix has an interesting timing, as it comes only a few weeks after Monk's arrival. The two shows came out on rival US networks at similar times, and were often compared with each other, not least because they focus on genius investigators who work as freelancers for the police as they grapple with their own issues.

Everyone's taste is personal, but if you ask this TV expert, Psych is one of the best shows ever made, so if you're looking for an easy watch, it's definitely one you need to put on ASAP! And if I don't see Psych in the Netflix Top 10 TV shows list soon, I'm going to be very disappointed in all of you!