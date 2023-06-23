Only Fools and Horses could return to TV as version of West End hit

One of the stars of the Only Fools and Horses West End show has teased that they're keen to adapt the stage show for the small screen.

Following the close of Only Fools and Horses the Musical earlier this year, star Paul Whitehouse —who played Grandad and Uncle Albert in the stage retelling — has revealed that they'd love to bring the show to TV (as reported by The Sun)

Whitehouse said: "We'd love to do a TV version of the stage show and we think it would work well.

"Our story involves both Granddad and Uncle Albert, Del Boy meeting Raquel and Rodney and Cassandra getting married so we basically condense the seven television series into two hours and 10 minutes. While we can't compete with the original show, you do get the whole story of Only Fools and Horses.

"It would be lovely to see our version adapted for television", he added.

Only Fools and Horses the Musical had a four-year run at London's Theatre Royal Haymarket which earned rave reviews from a variety of publications. Along with Paul Whitehouse, the series starred Tom Bennett as Del Boy, Ryan Hutton as Rodney, Ashleigh Gray as Raquel, Nicola Munns as Marlene and Cassandra, and Craig Berry as Boycie.

Last year, Sir David Jason revealed he would 'love' to play Del again. "I've always loved Del Boy, who is such a wonderful loser", Jason said at the time. "I would love to revisit him, I need someone to write me a script."

In other recent news that might be of interest to fans of the classic comedy, one of the Only Fools vans recently sold for a tidy sum at a classic car auction held in the UK.

Sir David Jason has also lined up a very different TV series set to air next year. He's teamed up with The Repair Shop's Jay Blades for David and Jay's Touring Toolshed, a new daytime series that will see the pair touring the UK and attending all kinds of craft and hobby fairs to help the public with their crafty projects.

Only Fools and Horses is available to stream on ITVX, NOW and BritBox.