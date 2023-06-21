Sir David Jason teams with Repair Shop star for new series

Sir David Jason will be touring the UK with Jay Blades in a new BBC series!

David and Jay's Touring Toolshed will see the Only Fools and Horses legend revealing his lifelong passion for creating and fixing things and setting off to offer help to members of the public with The Repair Shop star.

In the series, David and Jay will be hitting the road and parking up their titular toolshed at a variety of events across the UK like air shows, steam rallies, county fairs and vintage festivals.

Each episode will see the duo heading to one of the craft, hobby or engineering fairs and then connecting with the enthusiasts and crafters on site in order to try and help them with their problem projects.

Along the way, they'll be heading out into the local area to meet the people whose hobbies have taken over their whole lives.

Of his new show, Sir David Jason said: "It's great to be back on the nation's TV screens doing something totally different. I've played a lot of roles in my time but, to be myself, show off my creative passion and help the wonderful people we meet along the way resolve their mechanical masterpiece issues is very rewarding.

"I've really enjoyed being on the road with Jay where we have built up a great friendship and had a lot of fun which I hope the viewers will enjoy watching when it airs," he said.

David and Jay in front of their new toolshed. (Image credit: BBC)

Jay Blades commented: "Working with Sir David Jason, a fellow craft enthusiast is a dream come true. Filming is underway and it has been great to start helping the nation's makers fix their passion projects. We've met brilliant people and this series is going to be a delight for the BBC Daytime and iPlayer audiences."

David and Jay's Touring Toolshed will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in 2024, though an exact release date has not been confirmed as of the time of writing.

