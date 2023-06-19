Cushty! Only Fools and Horses car sells for crazy sum

Del and Rodney's Only Fools and Horses three-wheeled van just sold for over £19,000 at a classic car auction.

The 1972 Reliant Regal Supervan III (complete with Trotters Independent Trading Co. branding) has to be one of the most recognizable vehicles in British TV history thanks to Del Boy and Rodney Trotter (Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst) using it in plenty of their get-rich-quick schemes.

The iconic car was just one of the lots on offer at the most recent Classic Car Auction sale on Saturday, June 17 held at The Warwickshire Event Centre in Leamington Spa.

On the day, the Reliant Regal Supervan sold without reserve for a grand total of £19,350. Not bad for a "crappy old three-wheeled van", as it used to get called!

The car in question is believed to have been one of the original half a dozen Reliant Regals used in the classic British sitcom and originally came from a private collector who had owned the vehicle since 2021 after it was previously owned by John Mansfield of the BBC.

The Trotters' van fetched a premium at auction. (Image credit: Classic Car Auctions)

The listing on the Classic Car Auctions website reveals that the Trotters' Reliant Regal came complete with the roof rack, market suitcase, fluffy dice, and even an inflatable doll in the back, a reminder of the consignment that Del (Sir David Jason) tried to flog to "Dirty Barry" in Only Fools and Horses' sixth series.

Of the auction, Classic Car Auctions' Gary Dunne said: "We are delighted with our Summer Sale, it was one of our largest ever one-day sales with over 180 lots going under the hammer on Saturday.

"There was great attendance for our viewing days as well as the sale day and we would like to thank all those that visited the auction. There was a great vibe in the sales room on all three days and with 56% of the winning bids coming from the floor it shows the strength of our live in-person auctions. With total sales of over £4.5 million for our two sales so far this year, it goes to show what a great team we have here at CCA and why we are the trusted ‘go-to’ auction house for the sale of everyman classics.”

Only Fools and Horses is available to stream on ITVX.