‘Only Murders in the Building’ trailer puts Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez on the case

When a murder takes place, who wouldn’t want Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez investigating? No one? I guess that’s why Only Murders in the Building, a new series set to debut on Aug. 31, is being classified as a comedy.

Legendary comedians Martin and Short star as a pair of true crime fanatics (with their own podcast, of course) who decided to take it upon themselves to solve a murder that occurs in their New York apartment building. They then enlist the help of Selena Gomez’s character to run through and investigate the potential suspects, among which are Sting, apparently.

Only Murders in the Building was created and written by Martin, along with Grace and Frankie’s John Hoffman. In addition to the trio of Martin, Short and Gomez, the cast includes Aaron Dominguez, Vanessa Aspillaga, Ryan Broussard, Michael Cyril Creighton, Jeena Yi, Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan and, again, Sting.

The show will be available on Hulu for U.S. audiences, while it will play on Disney Plus in the U.K.

Get a glimpse at what’s in store in Only Murders in the Building with the trailer.

Steve Martin and Martin Short have proved an iconic duo in the past (Three Amigos!, Father of the Bride and their Netflix special An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life) and look to be hilariously playing off each other once again here. Adding Gomez into their mix, as well as others in the cast, should be plenty of fun.

Many viewers love to play sleuth with these types of shows, like Mare of Easttown, where we all keep running lists on who are the prime suspects. Only Murders in the Building should get some similar discussions started.

This will be Hulu’s second big debut in August, after the Nicole Kidman-starring Nine Perfect Strangers. Like that show, Only Murders in the Building will debut with multiple episodes on Aug. 31, then release a new episode weekly for the rest of its 10 episode season.