Paramount Plus to stream The Women's Cup in August

When it comes to watching soccer in the United States, Paramount Plus has quickly solidified itself as a must-have streaming service. And that's particularly true for the women's side of the sport, which will see The Women's Cup streamed live in mid-August.

The four-team mini-tournament will feature two teams from the National Women's Soccer League in the U.S. — Racing Louisville and Chicago Red Stars — plus German Frauen-Bundesliga champion FC Bayern Munich and French Division 1 Féminine champion Paris Saint-Germain.

"Paramount+ is committed to showcasing the world’s top clubs across both the men’s and women’s games, and these four clubs only further elevate the quality of our soccer programming," Jeffrey Gerttula, Executive Vice President and General Manager, CBS Sports Digital, said in a press release. "Paramount+ continues to be a year-round, must-have soccer destination for fans of the game and we’re excited for The Women’s Cup to be a part of our growing lineup at CBS Sports."

The Women's Cup kicks off at 5 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, Aug. 18 (that's the not-so-prime-time hour of 2 p.m. on the West Coast), with FC Bayern vs. PSG. The two American teams will play at 7:30 p.m. — and that game also will count as a part of the NWSL regular-season standings. The winners from those two games will play at 6 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, Aug. 21, with a third-place game at 3 p.m. Eastern.

All three games will be played at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Ky., the home field of Racing Lousiville.

Paramount+ is the streaming service from ViacomCBS that is home to all things Paramount and CBS, with thousands of hours of movies and shows.

The Paramount+ price is $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year, so long as you don't mind advertising. If you want to get rid of most ads, it'll cost you $9.99 a month, or $99.99 a year. Note that the less-expensive "Essential" option for Paramount+ doesn't include a live stream of your local CBS affiliate. You'll still be able to watch regional NFL games on Paramount+ with at that price, though.