Is Philo available on Amazon Fire TV?

Best answer: Yes! Your favorite network-television-only digital streaming service is available for use on your Amazon Fire TV device. Enjoy the best of what cable has to offer at a fraction of the price, and without endless local channels crammed in for filler.

All the flavor and none of the filler

If you have or have been wanting an Amazon Fire TV stick, but don't want to give up network programing, you have some options. There are plenty of streaming services, but if you need your Walking Dead fix or you want to binge in Hallmark movies, Philo is the service for you. Plus, it's available on Amazon Fire TV. The duo is perfect for anyone who loves network programming, but really wants to drop the cable bill.

Philo is one of the best options available on the market for cutting not only the cord but also the cost of enjoying network television. Just $20 a month gives you unrestricted access to over 50 high-quality channels. Catch up with Fear The Walking Dead on AMC, or laugh along with your funny favorites on Comedy Central. There's educational television like the Discovery brand of channels, including the myth-busting original, Discovery Family and Discovery Life, or grab your tissues and settle in with three separate Hallmark Channels, including Hallmark Classic, Hallmark Drama and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Whether its tasty selections from the Food Network or celebrity news and gossip on no less than four MTV stations, plus so much more, your best choice for post-cable freedom is no further than a few quick clicks away through the Amazon Fire TV app store.

How to install Philo

While the Philo app itself is free to download and install from the Fire TV app store, you will have to have either previously purchased a subscription, or order one through the app itself.

Turn on your Fire TV Stick, then wait for it to load the main screen . Choose the search function/magnifying glass in the upper left side of the screen . Enter Philo and select search. Find the Philo app and click install . Return to the home screen, select Philo from there. Sign in to your Philo account or register for the service through the app.

Once you've signed in, you're free to enjoy all the best that cable television has to offer, but without all of the needless filler.

