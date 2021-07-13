Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ trailer morphs teen into giant red panda

Pixar has crafted its own version of the Incredible Hulk with its new film Turning Red, which just dropped a teaser trailer. Even if you have a soft spot for the big green guy, it’s hard to argue that this transformation results in something much cuter.

Turning Red is written and directed by Domee Shi, the Oscar-winning filmmaker of the Pixar short Bao; she has also previously worked as part of the animation team for Pixar’s Inside Out, The Good Dinosaur, The Incredibles 2 and Toy Story 4. No cast has been announced for Turning Red as of yet.

This new film centers on a 13-year-old girl, which is awkward enough, but she also has to deal with the fact that whenever she gets too excited she turns into a giant red panda.

The teaser showcases this transformation as our hero is getting ready to take a test in school when she notices that her overbearing mom has gone full helicopter parent and is spying on her from outside the window. This draws the attention of the class and in her embarrassment she transforms. Using the Backstreet Boys song “Larger Than Life,” makes for a fun preview. Check out the full teaser below.

Turning Red is the next film on Pixar’s docket, scheduled for a March 11, 2022, release date.

Pixar’s most recent film was the well-received Luca, which debuted on the Disney Plus streaming service for free. The release of major titles for free on Disney Plus or for a $30 fee as premium access, like Black Widow, has been a strategy for the Mouse House during the pandemic. It will be interesting to see how they balance theater and streaming once theaters are back operating at full capacity, as most believe they will be when Turning Red is released.

At the very least, we know that Turning Red will find its way to Disney Plus at some point, as it is the home of all things Disney, which includes Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. Disney Plus is priced at $7.99 as a stand-alone service, but consumers can also opt for a bundle that includes ESPN Plus and Hulu for a total of $13.99.