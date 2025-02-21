Prime Video's Reacher season 3 gets a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score — but fans fuming that only three episodes have dropped

Prime Video's Reacher season 3 has been winning rave reviews but fans have been left cold by its release schedule.

Three episodes of the new series dropped on Thursday, February 20, but now viewers have to wait another week for the fourth episode to drop [Thursday, February 27], leaving a long gap to find out what's in store next for Jack Reacher [Alan Ritchson]. So, while the third season has achieved a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score gaining widespread critical acclaim, fans are venting frustration about not being able to binge-watch the entire season.

One commented: "WTF??? Only 3 episodes of Reacher have dropped??? I hate waiting for new eps each week. That's so 90's. If it's a streaming service, give me the whole season NOW!!!!!! Another wrote: "What sick person only dropped 3 episodes of the new Reacher?!" A third complained: "Only 3 new episodes for Reacher is crazy.”

Reacher season 2 was Prime Video's most streamed programme of 2023 (Image credit: Brooke Palmet/Prime video)

In more positive comments, the consensus appeared to be that Reacher season 3 was a return to form after season 2 [even though that was Prime Video's most streamed show of 2023!], with one commenting: "Reacher season 3 has impressed me. Much better-paced than season 2. Leaning more into the detective side than the action side. Great adaptation of the book so far."

The new eight-part season sees the former military officer offered a job by businessman Zachary Beck (Anthony Michael Hall) after saving his son's life. But overseeing security at Beck's palatial home is 7ft 2 in brute Paulie, who takes an immediate dislike to the new recruit. "Paulie is the most formidable opponent Reacher faces in Lee Child’s original books," says star Ritchson, whose character comes to blows with the bearded bodyguard. "I hope these fights feel impactful to the viewers, because they pushed us to the brink. We don't always hit each other hard in the face, but sometimes we do it by accident. I got clocked a couple of times."



In the new run, Reacher tries to rescue an undercover DEA informant, while he is also reunited with his former army buddy Frances Neagley (Maria Sten), who enlisted his help in season 2 when a former member of Reacher's Special Investigations Unit died in suspicious circumstances. It all makes for an action-packed third season but unfortunately, you will have to wait some time before getting the whole story.

REACHER Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

So what is the Reacher season 3 release schedule?

Episode 4 — Thursday, February 27

Episode 5 — Thursday, March 6

Episode 6 — Thursday, March 13

Episode 7 — Thursday, March 20

Episode 8 — Thursday, March 27

Any good news?

Yes, a fourth season of Reacher is being filmed this year and there's a spin-off in the works featuring Neagley as the character has proved so popular.

Reacher season 3 is on Prime Video now.