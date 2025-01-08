Raid the Cage season 2 exclusive clip: male contestant knows the value of Gucci bags

Raid the Cage season 2 premieres tonight, Wednesday, January 8, on CBS at 9 pm ET/PT. What to Watch has been given an exclusive clip from the season 2 premiere that we wanted to share with you.

The clip, which you can watch below, sees contestant Patrick enter the cage and, as the game goes, try to grab as many prizes as he can in 24 seconds to help his team amass the most value in prizes to win the game. As you’ll see in the clip, he clearly has a strategy.

As co-host Jeannie Mae points out in the clip, Patrick made sure to grab a bunch of hand bags. Mae notes they are Celine and Gucci handbags, which as many consumers know carry quite the hefty price tag, so it appears to be a wise strategy from Patrick. In his rush we also see Patrick snag a few electronics. What we don’t know is the tally that Patrick amassed from this dash in the cage, so you’ll just have to tune in to Raid the Cage to see how he and his partner Sylvio do in tonight’s episode.

Raid the Cage returns to TV for the first time since its inaugural season in 2023. Hosted by Damon Wayans Jr. and Mae, contestants answer trivia questions to get more time to grab prizes in the cage, which as you saw includes things like handbags and electronics to cars and trips. The team that has gotten the highest value of prizes at the end of the game wins, giving themselves a chance for another shot to grab even more in a final round.

In order to watch Raid the Cage season 2 live you must have access to your local CBS station. There are a few ways to get that: either a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna, live TV streaming services ( Fubo , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV carry CBS) or a Paramount Plus with Showtime subscription, which allows you to live stream CBS. You can watch the show on-demand the day after it airs with any Paramount Plus subscription plan.

New Raid the Cage episodes air Wednesdays on CBS.