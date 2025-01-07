Raid the Cage season 2: release date, hosts and everything we know about the game show

We all dream of what we’d buy if we were to win big cash prizes, but Raid the Cage removes the necessity of cash and lets contestants just grab what they can in the fast-paced CBS game show. It’s time for some more action as Raid the Cage season 2 arrives.

Raid the Cage joins CBS’s slate of primetime game shows that include The Price Is Right at Night, Let’s Make a Deal Primetime, Lingo and, new for 2025, a reboot of Hollywood Squares. Having originally premiered in the fall of 2023, it’s been a bit of a wait for fans of Raid the Cage to get new episodes.

Here’s everything you need to know about Raid the Cage season 2.

All-new episodes of Raid the Cage begin on Wednesday, January 8, at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS.

The series, in addition to The Price Is Right at Night and eventually Hollywood Squares, is going to help fill the gap before Survivor season 48 and The Amazing Race season 37 arrive in their usual Wednesday night spots a little later in the year.

In order to watch Raid the Cage season 2 live you must have access to your local CBS station. There are a few ways to get that: either a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna, live TV streaming services (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV carry CBS) or a Paramount Plus with Showtime subscription, which allows you to live stream CBS. You can watch the show on-demand the day after it airs with any Paramount Plus subscription plan.

Raid the Cage season 2 hosts

Damon Wayans Jr. and Jeannie Mae return as the co-hosts of Raid the Cage for season 2.

Wayans is best known for his TV roles on New Girl and Happy Endings, but he also currently stars in the new CBS sitcom Poppa’s House. Mae, meanwhile, is a Daytime Emmy winner for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for the show The Real.

Raid the Cage format

The main key to Raid the Cage is to grab as many prizes as you can from the titular “cage” before time runs out. Two teams will attempt to correctly answer trivia questions that will give them more time in the cage to grab the prizes, which can range from the latest electronics to trips to a brand-new car. There are three rounds, and the team that has amassed the highest total value in prizes wins the game. In addition to getting to keep everything that they already grabbed, the winning team also plays a final round for even bigger prizes.