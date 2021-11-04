Regina King teams with David E. Kelly for Netflix series ‘A Man in Full’

Two of Hollywood’s power players are teaming up, as Regina King and David E. Kelly are working together on a new Netflix limited series based on Tom Wolfe’s novel A Man in Full, according to a report from Variety .

Netflix has given A Man in Full a straight to series order with Kelly set to serve as the writer, executive producer and showrunner, while King has been attached to direct the first three episodes of the limited series, which will feature six hour-long episodes; King is also serving as executive producer.

A Man in Full is about Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker as he is forced to suddenly declare bankruptcy. Political and business interests collide as Charlie defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace.

No information was provided on when A Man in Full could make its way to Netflix.

Kelly has his hands in many projects at the moment. The prolific TV writer was recently behind the Hulu limited series Nine Perfect Strangers, while he also has currently running shows Big Sky on ABC and Big Shot on Disney Plus. He also has a working relationship with Netflix, currently developing TV versions of the books The Lincoln Lawyer and Anatomy of a Scandal. Peacock also announced The Missing was in the works from Kelly.

For King, she is pulling triple-duty as an actor, director and producer. She most recently appeared in the Netflix film The Harder They Fall; has directed episodes for popular TV shows including This Is Us and Insecure, as well as the feature film One Night in Miami; and her production company, Royal Ties, has a first look deal with Netflix.

“The powerhouse combination of Regina King and David E. Kelley taking on the biting, still-timely social commentary of Tom Wolfe is simply undeniable,” said Nne Ebong, Netflix vice president of overall deals.